Swedbank chairman Lars Idermark steps down

04/05/2019 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Swedbank sign is seen on the building of the bank's Lithuanian headquarters in Vilnius

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Lars Idermark has decided to leave his role as chairman of Swedbank with immediate effect, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Swedbank is embroiled in a fast-growing money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank, which revealed last year that its Estonian branch was used to move 230 billion euros (£197 billion) of suspicious payments between 2007 and 2015.

"I have concluded that the media attention is not compatible with my CEO role at Sodra," Idermark said in a statement issued by the bank.

"Therefore, I have decided that the best alternative is to leave the position as Chair of Swedbank with immediate effect."

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

