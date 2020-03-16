Swedish Government Launches $31 Billion Coronavirus Crisis Package

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--The Swedish government on Monday presented a package worth more than 300 billion Swedish kronor ($31 billion) to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

From April 7, the government said it will allow companies to defer tax and VAT payments for up to a year to help boost their liquidity. Payments can also be deferred retroactively, meaning companies can claim back tax they have already paid from Jan. 1, 2020. This tax package alone will cost more than SEK300 billion if it is fully utilized, it said.

"Payment respite will not be granted to companies that mismanage their finances or are in some other way unethical," the government said.

"Nor will respite be granted to companies that have large tax debts."

In addition, the government will help those employees hit by temporary lay-offs by paying 90% of their salaries while also covering the cost of all sick pay in April and May. The government also pledged to pay standard sickness benefit to the self-employed for up to 14 days.

Sweden has already provided extra resources to local municipalities and regions to cover the extra costs in health care associated with the Covid-19 virus. Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority has moved to help free-up capital for banks by reducing the counter-cyclical capital buffer to zero and the central bank will provide up to SEK500 billion in cheap credit to ensure that funding for companies remains readily available.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com