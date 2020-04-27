Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swedish Match lands profit beat but sees pandemic hit ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 03:28am EDT
A Swedish Match concept store for the tobacco group's moist powder tobacco

Tobacco group Swedish Match posted on Monday a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter profit but said the COVID-19 pandemic would hit results in the second quarter due to travel restrictions as well as a hangover from previous stockpiling.

Swedish Match's biggest businesses are its moist snuff "snus" in Scandinavia and cigars in the United States though its relatively new non-tobacco pouch product "ZYN", which it is rolling out across the United States, is growing fast.

The company said in a statement that national travel restrictions to curb the pandemic in Scandinavia had meant shipments of its products to border trade, ferries and airports nearly ceased in March.

However, U.S. deliveries rose on the back of higher demand as well as stockpiling by distributors and retailers towards the end of the quarter.

"We anticipate that in coming quarters, the benefit from increased shipment levels during the first quarter in the U.S. will unwind, while in Scandinavia the lost border/travel retail volumes may not be fully recoverable during 2020," CEO Lars Dahlgren said.

"We expect to experience increases to our cost base as we work to accommodate necessary modifications to our processes and routines in the current situation, and some projects may need to be postponed or modified."

However, Dahlgren said work to increase ZYN production capacity was proceeding according to plan. Swedish Match's shares dipped 2% by 0809 GMT, taking a year-to-date rise on the back of ZYN's performance and outlook to 27%.

Operating profit grew to 1.59 billion Swedish crowns ($159.2 million) from 1.19 billion a year earlier. The mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of five analysts had been for a rise to 1.46 billion crowns.

The rival to British American Tobacco and Altria said it had suffered few supply shortages and had enough stocks on hand to keep up production in case of delays. Most plants were operating at or near normal capacity, it added.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.90% 2984.5 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
SWEDISH MATCH AB -1.22% 616.6 Delayed Quote.29.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aPANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS : Additional information (submitted alternative draft resolution) on the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB
AQ
04:22aCOMCAST : Supreme Court Requires But-For Causation For Section 1981 Claims
AQ
04:21aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Defendant Seeks Rehearing En Banc On Seventh Circuit's Decision Rejecting Bristol-Myers Squibb In Rule 23 Class Actions
AQ
04:17aBAYER AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:16aAustralia's NAB seeks $2.2 billion from investors, slashes dividend as virus halves profit
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:13aSRV YHTIÖT OYJ : Discussions in progress to amend terms of SRV's senior unsecured notes
PU
04:13aIN-DEPTH REPORT : Online Hospitals: Decentralization and Rebuilt the Balance of Me …
PU
04:13aADIDAS : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:12aBAYER : Coronavirus Pushes Bayer's Sales and Earnings Higher--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas misses forecasts with 93% profit plunge, warns on sales
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces above-market expectations for the first quarter 2020 and updates ..
4Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears
5ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : ASHTEAD : warns on profit, withdraws $500 million loan as lockdown dents rentals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group