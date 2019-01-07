Swedish Startup Plegium Releases World's First Smart Pepper Spray

Swedish company Plegium,
founded early 2017, will be releasing the world’s first Smart Pepper
Spray – aptly named the “Smart Pepper Spray” – in the US at CES 2019 in
Las Vegas (Booth #52769).
The Plegium Smart Pepper Spray is the world's most advanced personal
safety product. It's a pepper spray that connects to your phone.
When you fire the pepper spray, your phone immediately and
automatically sends a text message with your location to your
emergency contacts. On top of that, your emergency contacts receive
an automatic phone call informing them that you are in
danger. The location text messages and phone calls are enabled by the
FREE Plegium app, available on the App Store and Google Play. The Smart
Pepper Spray is also equipped with a 130 dB siren and strobe LEDs and
has a 4-year, no-charging battery life.
The Smart Pepper Spray is available at Amazon for $69.95.
High resolution images, video and other press related materials are
available here: https://plegium.com/press
Features of the Plegium Smart Pepper Spray
Pepper Spray
-
Maximum strength (1.33% major capsaicinoids)
-
10 foot range
-
Up to 10 shots
-
0.5 oz pepper spray content (same as most popular standalone pepper
sprays).
Location Text Messages
-
Sent automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray
-
Enabled by the Plegium app (available for FREE on the App Store and
Google Play)
-
Add up to 5 emergency contacts
-
The text messages contain a Google Maps link showing your location
Phone Calls
-
Made automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray
-
Enabled by the Plegium app (available for FREE on the App Store and
Google Play)
-
Add up to 5 emergency contacts
-
A voice informs your emergency contacts that you are in danger and
that they have received a text message with your location
Siren
-
130 dB, louder than most standalone personal alarms
-
Tuned for maximum penetration
-
Activates automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray
Strobe LEDs
-
Triple strobe LEDs light up when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray,
helping you aim in the dark
-
Strobe-blinking (19 times-per-second) disorients the attacker
General
-
All functions activate simultaneously when you fire the Smart Pepper
Spray
-
4-year, no-charging battery life
-
Flip-top safety lid prevents accidental triggering
-
Optimized grip prevents index finger from covering the spray nozzle
-
All Plegium products are designed in-house and Made in Sweden. No
other pepper spray brand comes close to Plegium products in terms of
features, usability and build quality.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006105/en/