Swedish Startup Plegium Releases World's First Smart Pepper Spray

Swedish company Plegium, founded early 2017, will be releasing the world’s first Smart Pepper Spray – aptly named the “Smart Pepper Spray” – in the US at CES 2019 in Las Vegas (Booth #52769).

The Plegium Smart Pepper Spray is the world's most advanced personal safety product. It's a pepper spray that connects to your phone. When you fire the pepper spray, your phone immediately and automatically sends a text message with your location to your emergency contacts. On top of that, your emergency contacts receive an automatic phone call informing them that you are in danger. The location text messages and phone calls are enabled by the FREE Plegium app, available on the App Store and Google Play. The Smart Pepper Spray is also equipped with a 130 dB siren and strobe LEDs and has a 4-year, no-charging battery life.

The Smart Pepper Spray is available at Amazon for $69.95.

Features of the Plegium Smart Pepper Spray

Pepper Spray

Maximum strength (1.33% major capsaicinoids)

10 foot range

Up to 10 shots

0.5 oz pepper spray content (same as most popular standalone pepper sprays).

Location Text Messages

Sent automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray

Enabled by the Plegium app (available for FREE on the App Store and Google Play)

Add up to 5 emergency contacts

The text messages contain a Google Maps link showing your location

Phone Calls

Made automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray

Enabled by the Plegium app (available for FREE on the App Store and Google Play)

Add up to 5 emergency contacts

A voice informs your emergency contacts that you are in danger and that they have received a text message with your location

Siren

130 dB, louder than most standalone personal alarms

Tuned for maximum penetration

Activates automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray

Strobe LEDs

Triple strobe LEDs light up when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray, helping you aim in the dark

Strobe-blinking (19 times-per-second) disorients the attacker

General

All functions activate simultaneously when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray

4-year, no-charging battery life

Flip-top safety lid prevents accidental triggering

Optimized grip prevents index finger from covering the spray nozzle

All Plegium products are designed in-house and Made in Sweden. No other pepper spray brand comes close to Plegium products in terms of features, usability and build quality.

