Swedish Startup Plegium Releases World's First Smart Pepper Spray

01/07/2019 | 09:00pm EST

Transforming the Personal Safety Industry

Swedish company Plegium, founded early 2017, will be releasing the world’s first Smart Pepper Spray – aptly named the “Smart Pepper Spray” – in the US at CES 2019 in Las Vegas (Booth #52769).

The Plegium Smart Pepper Spray is the world's most advanced personal safety product. It's a pepper spray that connects to your phone. When you fire the pepper spray, your phone immediately and automatically sends a text message with your location to your emergency contacts. On top of that, your emergency contacts receive an automatic phone call informing them that you are in danger. The location text messages and phone calls are enabled by the FREE Plegium app, available on the App Store and Google Play. The Smart Pepper Spray is also equipped with a 130 dB siren and strobe LEDs and has a 4-year, no-charging battery life.

The Smart Pepper Spray is available at Amazon for $69.95.

High resolution images, video and other press related materials are available here: https://plegium.com/press

Features of the Plegium Smart Pepper Spray

Pepper Spray

  • Maximum strength (1.33% major capsaicinoids)
  • 10 foot range
  • Up to 10 shots
  • 0.5 oz pepper spray content (same as most popular standalone pepper sprays).

Location Text Messages

  • Sent automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray
  • Enabled by the Plegium app (available for FREE on the App Store and Google Play)
  • Add up to 5 emergency contacts
  • The text messages contain a Google Maps link showing your location

Phone Calls

  • Made automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray
  • Enabled by the Plegium app (available for FREE on the App Store and Google Play)
  • Add up to 5 emergency contacts
  • A voice informs your emergency contacts that you are in danger and that they have received a text message with your location

Siren

  • 130 dB, louder than most standalone personal alarms
  • Tuned for maximum penetration
  • Activates automatically when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray

Strobe LEDs

  • Triple strobe LEDs light up when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray, helping you aim in the dark
  • Strobe-blinking (19 times-per-second) disorients the attacker

General

  • All functions activate simultaneously when you fire the Smart Pepper Spray
  • 4-year, no-charging battery life
  • Flip-top safety lid prevents accidental triggering
  • Optimized grip prevents index finger from covering the spray nozzle
  • All Plegium products are designed in-house and Made in Sweden. No other pepper spray brand comes close to Plegium products in terms of features, usability and build quality.


