Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Swedish government offers companies $4 billion to replace revenues lost to virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT
Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson and Minister for Financial Markets and Housing Per Bolund speak during a news conference in Stockholm

Sweden's government said on Thrusday it would offer companies financial support for revenues lost due to virus outbreak in a measure worth around 39 billion Swedish crowns ($3.96 billion).

"The aim is that the support will make it possible for companies to get through the acute phase of the crisis and at the same time to adjust and restructure their operations," the government said in a statement.

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said the measure would bring the government's spending package to cushion the effects of the virus outbreak on the economy to around 170 billion crowns. It has also offered 550-600 billion in loans and guarantees.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johan Ahlander)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34aTwo thirds of UK companies apply for job retention scheme - ONS survey
RE
05:33aAlready pumping cash at record pace, ECB under pressure to act again
RE
05:33aPRESS STATEMENT : Update on Regulatory Action Against Bureaux De Change and Entities Breaching Foreign Exchange Trading Requirements - 23 April 2020
PU
05:33aResolutions of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting held on 24 April 2020
PU
05:32aCoronavirus lockdown hits German jobs, retail sales
RE
05:32aAustria says 1.2 million people registered for layoff prevention scheme
RE
05:30aEuro zone economy shrinks at record rate, inflation slows sharply
RE
05:29aStocks head for best month on record ahead of ECB
RE
05:28aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2020
PU
05:24aKenya's economy to grow by an estimated 6.4% in 2021 - central bank governor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group