Swedish manufacturing PMI suffers record monthly fall as pandemic hits

04/01/2020 | 03:14am EDT

Sweden's purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector recorded its biggest monthly fall on record in March as the effects of the global coronavirus outbreak hit businesses, data from compilers Silf/Swedbank showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI dived to 43.2 points from a downwardly revised 52.7 points in the previous month and was the lowest figure reported since April 2009, at the height of the financial crisis.

The lowest reading ever was 34.0 points in December 2008.

The sub-indices for orders and production were the biggest contributors to the decline.

Businesses across Sweden have shut up shop and either sent home workers or put them on reduced hours as demand has slumped and global supply chains frayed.

The central bank has poured money into the financial system, offering 500 billion Swedish crowns in loans to companies via banks and boosting its purchases of securities by 300 billion crowns.

The government, which has also introduced a raft of measures, including subsidies for shorter working hours, tax rebates and loan guarantees to soften the blow to businesses, said this week it expected the economy to contract 4% this year.

"All in all, I see a risk that the government forecast on Tuesday was a little bit on the optimistic side," said Knut Hallberg, an economist at Swedbank after the PMI figures.

PMI figures for the service sector are due on April 3.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)

