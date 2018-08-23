SweeTARTS Announces the Results of its “Search for the Next Gummy Shape” Contest

SweeTARTS turns to its fans for the first time to add a new shape to its endless variety of gummies

SweeTARTS, the candy-obsessed brand that believes in making the world anything but bland, announced today the results of its “Search for the Next Gummy Shape” contest, which invited fans to submit their favorite shape ideas for a chance to win a year’s supply of SweeTARTS Gummies, the brand’s newest product offering.

After filtering through more than 3,000 contest entries, SweeTARTS finally selected the next gummy shape to appear in future bags of SweeTARTS Gummies nationwide: the cellphone! Submitted by Crystal May of Philadelphia, PA, who won a year’s supply of SweeTARTS Gummies,* the cellphone is an integral part of our everyday lives and “is a must-have item, just like the new SweeTARTS Gummies,” she said. It represents an innovative communication tool that has not only changed the way consumers connect and communicate in their daily lives but has also brought the world closer together.

The winning shape was selected based on the following judging criteria: level of creativity and originality, quality of the submission, and relevance to the contest theme of sharing your passions.

“We were amazed by the amount of submissions, as well as the range of original ideas, that our fans brought to the table, such as the tub of popcorn and hockey stick,” said Benjamin Jones, SweeTARTS marketing associate. “At SweeTARTS, we believe in celebrating those who follow their many passions and live creatively, and it’s exciting to know that so many of our fans are doing just that. We look forward to bringing our winning gummy shape to life.”

SweeTARTS Gummies feature an endless variety of fun shapes, including a turntable, VR headset and rocket ship, and are available in both sweet and sour fruity flavors including cherry, green apple, orange, lemon and blue punch. The new cellphone gummy shape will go into production later this year.

The new SweeTARTS Gummies and Sour Gummies can be found at retailers nationwide and are available in 4oz Share Pack ($1.69 SRP), 5.25oz Medium Peg ($1.99 SRP) and 10oz Stand Up Bag ($2.89 SRP).

To find a retailer near you and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com

*The equivalent of 52 bags of SweeTARTS Gummies

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, SweeTARTS Gummies, and SweeTARTS Chewy. For more information, please visit www.sweetartscandy.com, and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

