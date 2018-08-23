SweeTARTS Announces the Results of its “Search for the Next Gummy Shape” Contest

SweeTARTS, the candy-obsessed brand that believes in making the world
anything but bland, announced today the results of its “Search for the
Next Gummy Shape” contest, which invited fans to submit their favorite
shape ideas for a chance to win a year’s supply of SweeTARTS Gummies,
the brand’s newest product offering.
After filtering through more than 3,000 contest entries, SweeTARTS
finally selected the next gummy shape to appear in future bags of
SweeTARTS Gummies nationwide: the cellphone! Submitted by Crystal May of
Philadelphia, PA, who won a year’s supply of SweeTARTS Gummies,* the
cellphone is an integral part of our everyday lives and “is a must-have
item, just like the new SweeTARTS Gummies,” she said. It represents an
innovative communication tool that has not only changed the way
consumers connect and communicate in their daily lives but has also
brought the world closer together.
The winning shape was selected based on the following judging criteria:
level of creativity and originality, quality of the submission, and
relevance to the contest theme of sharing your passions.
“We were amazed by the amount of submissions, as well as the range of
original ideas, that our fans brought to the table, such as the tub of
popcorn and hockey stick,” said Benjamin Jones, SweeTARTS marketing
associate. “At SweeTARTS, we believe in celebrating those who follow
their many passions and live creatively, and it’s exciting to know that
so many of our fans are doing just that. We look forward to bringing our
winning gummy shape to life.”
SweeTARTS Gummies feature an endless variety of fun shapes, including a
turntable, VR headset and rocket ship, and are available in both sweet
and sour fruity flavors including cherry, green apple, orange, lemon and
blue punch. The new cellphone gummy shape will go into production later
this year.
The new SweeTARTS Gummies and Sour Gummies can be found at retailers
nationwide and are available in 4oz Share Pack ($1.69 SRP), 5.25oz
Medium Peg ($1.99 SRP) and 10oz Stand Up Bag ($2.89 SRP).
To find a retailer near you and to learn more about the SweeTARTS
product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com
and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,
#SweeTARTSGummies.
*The equivalent of 52 bags of SweeTARTS Gummies
About SweeTARTS
First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy
brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully
sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy
creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS,
SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, SweeTARTS Gummies, and SweeTARTS Chewy.
For more information, please visit www.sweetartscandy.com
and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
