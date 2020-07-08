Sweet Queensland squash a hit in Japan

In a first for Queensland, Darling Downs growers have made a significant breakthrough producing a crop of export-standard squash (kabocha) that has been sent to Japan where it is a dietary staple.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the export win was welcome news for jobs as the state unites and recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Like the rest of the world, Queensland has been hit hard by the global pandemic, but our agricultural sector has been one of the shining lights,' Mr Furner said.

'The health response is ongoing and we are starting to deliver Queensland's plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs.

'New export opportunities like this one can only be good for jobs and the long-term growth of our agricultural sector.'

Mr Furner said previously squash had not been grown commercially in Australia, however two growers have now opened the door to the $108 million dollar export market into Japan.

'The first shipment of our product has arrived successfully in Japan - a deal that has been years in the making,' Mr Furner said.

'The kabocha squash looks like a pumpkin but, unlike many pumpkin varieties, it is perfect for microwave ready meals because it maintains structure, taste and firmness when cooked.

'Currently Mexico and New Zealand completely dominate the Japanese kabocha market, but the Queensland Government has been working in partnership with our industry and a Japanese importer to carve out a slice of this lucrativetrade.

'Through the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) Growing Queensland's Food Exports (GQFE) program, Qualipac has partnered with growers, the importer, Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), and the University of Queensland (UQ) to make this shipment happen.

'Once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted, the GQFE project team plans to visit New Zealand and Mexico to analyse production and supply chain efficiencies to enhance export opportunities.'

Kees Versteeg, Qualipac's Sales, Marketing and Business Development Manager, said this first shipment was a significant breakthrough for all involved.

'We had had to learn how to grow kabocha, when to harvest it, and invest in new export packaging to meet the rigorous specifications of the Japanese market,' he said.

'It has been a steep learning curve for everyone. We have been very fortunate to have the Japanese importer working with us and giving advice every step of the way, including support from their existing suppliers.

'This project serves as a great example of a strategic approach to exporting with government and industry working together in partnership to open up new markets and new product opportunities.'

Mr Fumiya, General Manager Vegetables, Wismettac, who has been working with the GQFE team, said he was pleasantly surprised by the overall quality of the shipment.

'The Queensland kabocha has very good sugar levels, and this is important to the Japanese consumer as they like kabocha to be sweet tasting', Mr Fumiya said.

'Our company is very impressed with how the Queensland government has worked together with us and the growers on this new enterprise.

'We are hoping to do another trial later this year and we see Queensland's supply window fitting in well with our existing suppliers.'

ENDS

Media contact: Ron Goodman 0427 781 920

Images for download:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cwoo52flyu5d5g5/AAATIN5GWb6D8xvAoOMxtIARa?dl=0