Swell Farmacy Rebrands as Curaleaf; Joins Leading National Network of 28 Dispensaries Operating across the County

Four Swell Farmacy medical cannabis dispensaries located in the Metro
Phoenix area have been rebranded under the Curaleaf name. Curaleaf,
Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator that owns and
operates a network of 28 dispensaries across 12 states. Curaleaf sets
the standard for safety, reliability and quality within the cannabis
industry and is a trusted provider of premium cannabis products.
Curaleaf acquired the four Swell Farmacy dispensaries in April of 2018.
The thousands of daily patients who rely on Swell Farmacy’s exemplary
customer care and range of products will see no changes to their current
experience and will instead be able to take advantage of an expanded
product line that will now include a range of Curaleaf branded products,
including vape cartridges, vape slims and more.
To celebrate the rebrand, Curaleaf
is hosting Grand Opening celebrations at all four locations:
-
Central:
Thursday, September 27 from 3-7pm
-
Camelback:
Friday, September 28 from 3-7pm
-
Bell:
Saturday, September 29 from 3-7pm
-
Youngtown:
Sunday, September 30 from 4-8pm
Each celebration will include prizes, giveaways, discounts, education
opportunities, and free tacos.
All Swell patients and any new patients who walk in the door are
eligible to receive Curaleaf’s First Time Patient Special, which offers
“Buy One, Get One Free” (BOGO) discounts on flower (up to 1/4 oz),
Swell-branded concentrate (up to two grams), and certain vendor products.
“Since opening our first location in 2013, we have developed deep
relationships with patients in Arizona who rely on and trust our medical
cannabis,” said Steve Cottrell, Curaleaf Arizona president. “Swell is
known for its welcoming dispensaries, knowledgeable and compassionate
staff, quality products, and special offers. None of that will change
under Curaleaf, but the acquisition enables us to provide even more
resources to help this community.”
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf is a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the
United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a
presence in 12 states, owns and operates 28 dispensaries, 12 cultivation
sites and nine processing sites with a focus on highly populated,
limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and
New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development
capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with
the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and
customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry’s leading
resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.
More information regarding Curaleaf can be found at www.curaleaf.com.
