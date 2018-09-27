Swell Farmacy Rebrands as Curaleaf; Joins Leading National Network of 28 Dispensaries Operating across the County

Curaleaf to host four days of Grand Opening celebrations with all attendees eligible for a “First Time Patient Special”

Four Swell Farmacy medical cannabis dispensaries located in the Metro Phoenix area have been rebranded under the Curaleaf name. Curaleaf, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator that owns and operates a network of 28 dispensaries across 12 states. Curaleaf sets the standard for safety, reliability and quality within the cannabis industry and is a trusted provider of premium cannabis products. Curaleaf acquired the four Swell Farmacy dispensaries in April of 2018.

The thousands of daily patients who rely on Swell Farmacy’s exemplary customer care and range of products will see no changes to their current experience and will instead be able to take advantage of an expanded product line that will now include a range of Curaleaf branded products, including vape cartridges, vape slims and more.

To celebrate the rebrand, Curaleaf is hosting Grand Opening celebrations at all four locations:

Central: Thursday, September 27 from 3-7pm

Camelback: Friday, September 28 from 3-7pm

Bell: Saturday, September 29 from 3-7pm

Youngtown: Sunday, September 30 from 4-8pm

Each celebration will include prizes, giveaways, discounts, education opportunities, and free tacos.

All Swell patients and any new patients who walk in the door are eligible to receive Curaleaf’s First Time Patient Special, which offers “Buy One, Get One Free” (BOGO) discounts on flower (up to 1/4 oz), Swell-branded concentrate (up to two grams), and certain vendor products.

“Since opening our first location in 2013, we have developed deep relationships with patients in Arizona who rely on and trust our medical cannabis,” said Steve Cottrell, Curaleaf Arizona president. “Swell is known for its welcoming dispensaries, knowledgeable and compassionate staff, quality products, and special offers. None of that will change under Curaleaf, but the acquisition enables us to provide even more resources to help this community.”

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf is a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a presence in 12 states, owns and operates 28 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and nine processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry’s leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. More information regarding Curaleaf can be found at www.curaleaf.com.

