Swenson Healthcare Expands Into Post-Acute Psychiatry

08/13/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

Swenson Healthcare PLLC, a clinical practice group dedicated to the care of patients in the post-acute care setting, announced today that it is expanding its services to include psychiatric services to its client facilities and the patients under its care. The addition of psychiatric care is in response to a growing need for psychiatric care for patients in the post-acute setting, building on Swenson Healthcare’s commitment to providing broad-based primary care medical services to patients under its care.

Linda Miller, D.O., a Board certified psychiatrist with over 30 years of clinical practice, recently joined the company to initiate the post-acute psychiatry program. A well-known practitioner in Washington state, Dr. Miller has established practices in University Place and Olympia. Her extensive career includes adult psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry and tele-psychiatry. Dr. Miller attended medical school at Des Moines University. Her residency programs include Oregon Health Sciences University and University Hospitals of Cleveland.

Commenting on her new position, Dr. Miller stated, “Throughout the Pacific Northwest there is a growing need for behavioral health services in post-acute facilities. As a practice group focused on post-acute care, Swenson Healthcare is well-positioned to bundle this service with delivery of post-acute medicine. I look forward to working with the Swenson Healthcare medical team to maximize this opportunity to provide our patients a more effective and comprehensive care experience.”

CEO Darren Swenson, M.D., added, “We are excited about our entry into post-acute psychiatry and the added value this will bring to patients at the facilities where we practice. Dr. Miller joins a team of medical care providers with a deep commitment to delivering excellent patient care. Facilities are looking for solutions to the challenge of providing quality care in behavioral health, particularly in the rural and small town communities. We are building a clinical team to respond to this need with both on-site and tele-psychiatry services.”

About Swenson Healthcare:

Swenson Healthcare is a clinical practice group focused on providing post-acute care services in the Pacific Northwest. Founded by triple-board certified founder Darren Swenson MD, the practice is dedicated to the community-based care of patients in the post-acute care setting. Swenson Healthcare’s mission is to ensure that the patient receives excellent quality care, both today and in the future, whether the patient transitions to home or to another facility. For enquiries from post-acute facilities and health plans, or clinicians interested in a career with Swenson Healthcare, please email info@swensonhealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
