Swift : Appendix 3B and s708A Cleansing Statement
01/04/2019 | 09:09am CET
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
ABN 54 006 222 395
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
-
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
72,213
-
3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
-
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
5 Issue price or considerationOrdinary Shares - YesNil. Conversion of 2018 STI Rights
-
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
-
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
-
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
14 November 2018
-
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
-
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
-
6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
72,213
-
6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
-
6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
-
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1 - 18,207,767 7.1A - 12,138,512
-
7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
-
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
3 January 2019
Number
+Class
121,385,116
Fully paid Ordinary Shares
9
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
16,666,667
16,666,667
258,823
739,406
739,406
739,406
6,633,333
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,691,946
1,066,717
Class A Performance Shares. Conversion to ordinary shares at 1 ordinary share for 1 performance share.
Class B Performance Shares. Conversion to ordinary shares at 1 ordinary share for 1 performance share.
Deferred Options: Ex $0.00, expiry 5 Sept 2022, vesting 5 Sept 2019.
Class A Perf Rights. Conversion to 1 ordinary share for 1 performance right. Vesting 1 July 2019.
Class B Perf Rights. Conversion to 1
ordinary share for 1 performance right.
Vesting 1 July 2019
Share App Rights. Conversion to 1
ordinary share for 1 share appreciation right. Vesting 1 July 2019.
Options Ex $0.15. expiry 19 May 2021,
Options Ex $0.35 expiry 31 May 2021
Options Ex $0.42 expiry 31 May 2021
2018 STI Rights. Conversion to 1 ordinary share for 1 right. Expiry 2 October 2023
2018 LTI Performance Rights. Conversion to 1 ordinary share for 1 right. Vesting 1 July 2020, Expiry 2 October 2023.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
N/A
