Swift : Appendix 3B and s708A Cleansing Statement

0
01/04/2019 | 09:09am CET

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12

Name of entity

SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

ABN 54 006 222 395

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    72,213

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or considerationOrdinary Shares - YesNil. Conversion of 2018 STI Rights

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Yes

    14 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    Nil

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    Nil

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Nil

  • 6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    72,213

  • 6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    7.1 - 18,207,767 7.1A - 12,138,512

  • 7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

3 January 2019

Number

+Class

121,385,116

Fully paid Ordinary Shares

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

16,666,667

16,666,667

258,823

739,406

739,406

739,406

6,633,333

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,691,946

1,066,717

Class A Performance Shares. Conversion to ordinary shares at 1 ordinary share for 1 performance share.

Class B Performance Shares. Conversion to ordinary shares at 1 ordinary share for 1 performance share.

Deferred Options: Ex $0.00, expiry 5 Sept 2022, vesting 5 Sept 2019.

Class A Perf Rights. Conversion to 1 ordinary share for 1 performance right. Vesting 1 July 2019.

Class B Perf Rights. Conversion to 1

ordinary share for 1 performance right.

Vesting 1 July 2019

Share App Rights. Conversion to 1

ordinary share for 1 share appreciation right. Vesting 1 July 2019.

Options Ex $0.15. expiry 19 May 2021,

Options Ex $0.35 expiry 31 May 2021

Options Ex $0.42 expiry 31 May 2021

2018 STI Rights. Conversion to 1 ordinary share for 1 right. Expiry 2 October 2023

2018 LTI Performance Rights. Conversion to 1 ordinary share for 1 right. Vesting 1 July 2020, Expiry 2 October 2023.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holderapproval

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlements

    todetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwritersof

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Swift Networks Group Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 08:08:06 UTC
