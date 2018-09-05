Wednesday, 5th September 2018

Swift Expands into Vietnam

ASX: SW1

HOSPITALITY PARTNER DELIVERS INITIAL 3 RESORTS

Highlights:

▪ Swift executes 3-year reseller agreement with Vietnamese systems integrator, Sieu Nhat Thanh Co. Ltd.

▪ Swift's international expansion accelerated with the immediate deployment of 500 rooms across 3 marquee resorts.

Vietnamese reseller appointed: Leading telecommunications, content and advertising solutions provider Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX: SW1, "Swift" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a reseller agreement with Vietnamese systems integrator, Sieu Nhat Thanh Co. Ltd (commonly known as "SNT") to provide Swift's award-winning hospitality solution to its customers throughout Vietnam.

With over 420,000 hotel rooms, some 75% more than Australia, the Vietnamese tourism industry continues to grow at a phenomenal rate with 20 million inbound tourists expected by 2020, an increase of 100% versus 2016.

500 rooms deployed across 3 resorts: Under the agreement, SNT will resell Swift's market-leading suite of entertainment and guest connectivity services on a "preferred product" status. The Swift system will be the only product of its kind offered by SNT to its hospitality customers for a period of 3 years.

SNT will immediately deploy Swift's hospitality IPTV and guest connectivity solutions to 500 rooms across 3 hotels in Vietnam - including two five-star properties: Salinda Resort, Huong Bien Hotel, Phu Quoc Island and La Résidence Hotel and Spa, Hue.

Expanding global reseller network: SNT provides IPTV, digital signage, and communication infrastructure to hospitality and enterprise customers throughout Vietnam and has strong relationships with a significant number of hotel groups and tier-one technology providers including Samsung, Panasonic, IBM, Cisco and LG.

SNT joins Swift's already strong network of resellers across its chosen market verticals of mining, oil and gas, hospitality, aged care, maritime, government and student accommodation both in Australia and around the world.

Removing barriers to entry: Swift Networks CEO, Xavier Kris commented,

"We are excited to announce another international deployment of the Swift system, this time to the hospitality market in Vietnam. This most recent win further exemplifies the global applicability and reach of Swift's market leading content and technology. 27% of inbound tourists to Vietnam come from China, the needs of which Swift is already experienced in addressing in Australia through its content relationship with Future TV, a subsidiary of CCTV, China Central Television.

Significantly, our entry into Vietnam has been achieved without dilution to our pricing strategy or gross margins.

Swift looks forward to continued expansion in the Asia Pacific region, both organically and through respected reseller partners like SNT."

About Swift Networks Group Limited

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX: SW1) is a diversified telecommunications, content and advertising solutions provider. Swift empowers guests to watch, play, connect and interact and brings accommodation providers meaningful data insights to drive new business.

Swift delivers customised content, communications and targeted advertising across secure closed networks. Swift's services include free-to-air television, pay television, telecommunications, video on demand with content from some of Hollywood's largest studios, integrated advertising and analytics.

Running in more than 330 sites and approximately 65,000 rooms across the mining, oil and gas, aged care, retirement village and hospitality sectors, Swift's fully integrated platform is deployed in some of the world's harshest regions, where reliability, flexibility and scalability are critical success factors.

