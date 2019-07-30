Swift Fuels' Unleaded Avgas UL94 to be Offered at San Carlos, California – Rabbit Aviation Services

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Fuels, LLC , a global leader in the development of high-performance unleaded aviation gasoline, today announced that Rabbit Aviation Services at San Carlos Airport has completed a planned upgrade to its aviation fuel tank facility and will be the first airport with a fully-dedicated Unleaded Avgas storage system in California to sell Swift’s unleaded UL94 aviation gasoline for its piston aircraft customers. Pilots can expect to resume purchasing UL94 unleaded avgas at KSQL starting September 15, 2019.



The nationwide transition away from 100LL (leaded) avgas to unleaded aviation gasoline continues to increase momentum for Swift Fuels, which produces and sells the only commercially available unleaded avgas in the U.S. This latest announcement marks yet another milestone for Swift Fuels, with Rabbit Aviation Services as California’s only commercial fuel provider (FBO) to join the campaign to-date.

“Nobody likes lead, neither your engine nor the environment,” said Dan DeMeo, CEO of Rabbit Aviation Services. “General aviation needs a piston fuel for the future and that future doesn’t include toxic lead, so why not begin the transition with the highest-quality unleaded fuel? Working with our airport management and our elected county supervisors, we drafted the first agreement to supply a lead-free avgas alternative in the state. We hope this is the first of many such agreements to ensure general aviation has a piston fuel for the future. Swift’s UL94 solves the issues brought by tetraethyllead and ethylene dibromide by radically lowering toxicity and engine corrosion, eliminating lead-fouled sparkplugs, and doubling the oil change intervals vs. those required for 100LL. Our pilots and our community see a large positive benefit to using UL94.”

Chris D’Acosta, CEO for Swift Fuels also commented, “Swift Fuels’ UL94 is the only commercially-available unleaded avgas in the US, it’s sold nationwide, it’s commercially insured for aviation, and pilots who use it – love it. Dan DeMeo has been a champion of this effort working with many local community leaders to join the progressive nationwide movement toward unleaded avgas. In fact, similar news on fuel expansions is expected soon in Texas and Florida.”

Chris D’Acosta added, “We’re proud to continue to lead this multi-year initiative since 2015 to educate the market on the key benefits of unleaded avgas. This can only happen with the ongoing support of forward-thinking regulators, aircraft/engine OEMs, pilots, airports, municipalities, airport boards and supply chain folks. Industry leaders like Dan DeMeo recognize the growing demand for cleaner fuel for their customers and continue to play an integral role in the transition. We recognized early on that pilots would value the longer maintenance intervals, less wear-and-tear on engines, less corrosion, longer sparkplug life, etc. We are extremely proud to have our UL94 avgas available for piston aircraft use at San Carlos Airport,” said D’Acosta.

Swift Fuels' Unleaded UL94 Avgas is sold nationwide - priced competitively with 100LL and is expected to remain low subject to oil market volatility. Over 110,000 aircraft are already FAA-authorized to use the UL94 Avgas as a “drop-in ready” fuel. Note that UL94 is not a full replacement for 100LL, therefore, only those aircraft with engine / airframes requiring 94 motor-octane fuels or lower are compatible – which represents 65% of the US piston fleet. For more information about UL94 and the latest listing of airports with Swift Fuels UL94 available, please visit: www.swiftfuels.com

About Rabbit Aviation Services (KSQL)

Rabbit Aviation Services is the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and aviation fuel service provider at San Carlos Airport (KSQL) in the heart of California's Silicon Valley. We are known for unique personalized service from a dedicated staff of certified pilots and other qualified individuals who understand and care for General Aviation aircraft. We provide full-service fuel (100LL Avgas, Jet-A, and the only Unleaded Aviation Gasoline sold in the US – Swift Fuels’ UL94).

For more information, visit https://rabbitksql.com/ and https://www.airnav.com/airport/KSQL/RABBIT See: https://rabbitksql.com/

About Swift Fuels

Since 2012, Swift Fuels has become a global leader in the advancement of high-performance unleaded aviation fuels. This includes the commercial deployment of UL94 - a 94 motor octane aviation gasoline that meets ASTM D7547 for lower octane aircraft. Our company’s focus in specialty fuel formulations now includes advancing efforts to finalize the FAA’s certification of our high-octane fuels for use in all airplanes currently fueled by 100LL. Swift Fuels looks forward to a day when toxic lead will be permanently removed from fueling piston-engine aircraft through the roll-out of our high-performance unleaded aviation gasolines. For more information, visit https://swiftfuels.com/