SWIFT RESOURCES SECTOR WINS

HIGHLIGHTS:

Swift wins multiple extensions, expansions and new contracts covering several large sites with Resources industry clients.

Swift, expands by more than 790 new rooms with an existing LNG Operator, Western Areas and Compass Group, and also signs a contract with ARR Voyagers through its partnership with Telstra.

Swift continues its dominance in the Resources sector with a strong pipeline expected to convert during the 2019 calendar year.

Leading communications, content and advertising solutions provider Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX: SW1, "Swift" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on some of its recent successes in the Resources sector.

CONTRACT EXPANSION: GATEWAY VILLAGE

Swift has expanded its contract, originally announced on 9 September 2016, with Compass Group to provide in-room services to Gateway Village in Port Hedland, Western Australia.

The new contract expands Swift's coverage by an additional 442 rooms over the initially contracted 800 rooms.

Compass has engaged Swift to undertake a network infrastructure refit to enable Wi-Fi internet provision with ongoing support over the new contract's 2-year term.

NEW CLIENT: VOYAGES INDIGENOUS TOURISM AUSTRALIA

Swift's relationship with Telstra has delivered a new Resources sector win, sealing a 3-year contract to jointly provide in-room digital services to Voyages' 64-room workforce accommodation facility located in Alice Springs in Australia's Northern Territory.

ARR Voyages offers experience-based holidays in spectacular wilderness locations including Ayers Rock Resort in the iconic Red Centre, Home Valley Station in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, and tourism facilities at Mossman Gorge in Tropical Queensland.

Swift and Telstra will jointly design, construct and install network infrastructure to deliver Wi-Fi internet to each room. Swift will also directly provide its market-leading entertainment and crew welfare system, including movies, TV, other entertainment services and support over the contract term.

CONTRACT EXPANSION: WESTERN AREAS LTD

Swift has expanded its contract, originally signed in 2014, to provide in-room digital services to the 465-bed accommodation village at the Forrestania nickel project owned and operated by Western Areas Ltd (ASX: WSA).

The new contract expands Swift's contract by 68 rooms to 533 rooms and includes an on-site phone network upgrade in addition to Swift's entertainment and communication services.

CONTRACT EXPANSION: DXC - TIER 1 LNG OPERATOR

Swift has extended its long-standing support of a Tier 1 LNG Operator in Western Australia through its reseller partner DXC, expanding the existing contract to provide in-room digital services to an additional 280 rooms.

SWIFT'S GROWTH CONTINUES IN RESOURCES SECTOR

Swift has delivered consistent growth in this market vertical over the course of 2018, both through direct contract wins and new clients secured by the Company's network of reseller partners.

The Company continues to view Resources as an attractive growth opportunity in light of the significant pipeline of new mining exploration, construction and development projects currently underway throughout Australia.

