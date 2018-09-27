Thursday, 27 September 2018

Swift Signs Major International eSports Deal

ASX: SW1

Highlights:

• Swift secures exclusive content agreement with New York based, eSports media company, Real Big Hits including live broadcast rights for Fortnite and EA Sports FIFA tournaments.

• eSports content enables Swift's customers and advertising partners to entertain and connect with a young, affluent, rapidly growing global audience.

Swift secures premium eSports content: Leading communications, content and advertising solutions provider Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX: SW1, "Swift" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a content license and distribution agreement with US-based eSports media company, Real Big Hits.

Exclusive distribution rights: Through this agreement, Swift has exclusive rights to provide some of the world's most sought-after eSports content to customers in Australia, New Zealand and the international maritime sector. Swift also has the rights to resell the content to other broadcasters, including mobile operators, around the world.

The agreement includes distribution rights to ESR (the 24x7 eSports channel) and on-demand eSports content, including the hugely popular Fortnite and fast-paced action strategy game League of Legends.

The agreement also grants Swift exclusive Australian rights to distribute live broadcasts of eSports tournaments including The Rocket League Championship Series, PES, DOTA2 and EA Sports FIFA International Cup.

The world's fastest-growing sport: eSports has become increasingly popular in recent years and according to industry research firm Newzoo, the global eSports audience has grown 13% in 2018 to 380 million fans.

eSports fans are young (65% are aged between 18 and 24), affluent (43% earn more than US$75k per annum) and diverse (38% female). Fans are overwhelmingly passionate about electronic gaming with 49% of enthusiasts spending most of their free time around eSports and 61% viewing eSports players and teams as celebrities wielding influence.

Boosting Swift's audience appeal: The agreement will boost the value of Swift's offering by providing its clients with the opportunity to showcase premium, in-demand eSports content whilst enabling its advertising partners targeted access to a highly valued demographic across Swift's Connected TVs and mobile devices.

Swift Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Kris, said:

"We are excited to start providing premium on-demand eSports content, and the highly sought-after ESR 24x7 channel, on an exclusive basis to our customers in Australia and internationally.

Televised eSports have a fast-growing and truly global appeal, and we expect that this media offering will be extremely attractive to many of our customers, who can now offer live and on-demand eSports to their young and digitally savvy end-users.

Swift has built an enviable library of exclusive high-quality content, which is now even stronger with the addition of this best-in-class eSports offering. We expect it to be welcomed in equal measures by our customers, their guests and our advertising partners."

Real Big Hits CEO, Wendy Wang, said:

"With hundreds of millions of eSports fans worldwide and double-digit growth year over year, there is a huge appetite for a wide variety of eSports programming. The ESR 24/7 eSports channel was born to deliver the entire range of eSports content, including documentaries, talk shows, comedies, and tournaments, including the biggest games and names in eSports. We are excited to partner with Swift Networks to distribute our programming to Australia and New Zealand hotels and to other markets worldwide."

About Real Big Hits:

Real Big Hits develops and distributes original television and film projects worldwide. Its ESRevolution.com platform promotes events, influencers, shows, and communication across the range of eSports. It also operates ESR, a 24/7 eSports distribution channel. Real Big Hits is part of the Empress family of companies, which has been providing media solutions for two decades.

About Swift Networks Group Limited

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX: SW1) is a diversified telecommunications, content and advertising solutions provider. Swift empowers guests to watch, play, connect and interact and brings accommodation providers meaningful data insights to drive new business.

Swift delivers customised content, communications and targeted advertising across secure closed networks. Swift's services include free-to-air television, pay television, telecommunications, video on demand with content from some of Hollywood's largest studios, integrated advertising and analytics.

Running in more than 330 sites and approximately 65,000 rooms across the mining, oil and gas, aged care, retirement village and hospitality sectors, Swift's fully integrated platform is deployed in some of the world's harshest regions, where reliability, flexibility and scalability are critical success factors.

