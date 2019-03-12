SwiftStack : Announces World's First Multi-Cloud AI/ML Data Management Solution

SwiftStack,
the leader in multi-cloud data storage and management, today announced a
new customer-proven edge-to-core-to-cloud solution that supports
large-scale Artificial Intelligence/Machine and Deep Learning (AI/ML/DL)
workflows. SwiftStack has recently deployed the new solution stack in
two autonomous vehicle use cases.
SwiftStack’s AI/ML solution delivers massive storage parallelism and
throughput, needed for ingest, training and inferencing; a scale-out
global namespace for access to data whether on-premises or in one or
more clouds; data services such as tagging, search, and metadata
management to support AI/ML workflows; and Kubernetes and TensorFlow
support. Additionally, the solution extends to public clouds to take
advantage of cloud-bursting and economies of scale, while data is
secured on-premises.
“Infrastructure challenges are the primary inhibitor for broader
adoption of AI/ML workflows,” said Amita Potnis, Research Director at
IDC’s Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group.
“SwiftStack’s multi-cloud data management solution is the first of its
kind in the industry and effectively handles storage I/O challenges
faced by edge-to-core-to-cloud, large-scale AI/ML data pipelines.”
The solution includes an integration of SwiftStack with Valohai’s deep
learning platform-as-a-service to provide machine orchestration, version
control, and AI/ML pipeline management.
“With this integration users can quickly adopt an AI/ML platform, easily
use multi-cloud workflows and frameworks, and scale to petabytes of
storage and hundreds of gigabytes of bandwidth,” said Eero Laaksonen,
CEO of Valohai. “This gives them the ability to create a deep learning
infrastructure, even at an enormous scale, in a fraction of the time.”
“The SwiftStack solution accelerates data pipelines, eliminates storage
silos, and enables multi-cloud workflows, thus delivering faster
business outcomes,” said Jason Blum, CTO at GPL Technologies, an NVIDIA
and SwiftStack elite partner. “SwiftStack provides us with the
flexibility, technology leadership and breakthrough economics to build
tailored solutions for our customers.” GPL Technologies has created
multiple ways to implement the solution, with NVIDIA DGX-1 GPU
server(s), NVIDIA GPU Cloud, and other leading system hardware.
The emergence of AI/ML workloads has created a new set of challenges for
organizations, while the rise of GPU computing is enabling massive
parallelism and several petaflops (floating-point operations per second)
of computational power. It has been difficult for these environments to
build and manage a storage infrastructure that provides appropriate
scale and concurrent performance.
“Traditional storage architectures are not designed for these new
distributed workloads and fall short of performance, scale, and value,
so storage services needed to be rethought to accommodate AI/ML
pipelines,” said Shailesh Manjrekar, head of product and AI/ML solutions
marketing at SwiftStack. “Successful customer deployments are proving
that we have created a solution that enables them to put their GPU
cycles to work, bring cloud and AI to the data and scale affordably as
the workflow grows.”
The SwiftStack solution will be on display at the San Jose McEnery
Convention Center in SwiftStack booth #423. For more background please
visit https://www.swiftstack.com/solutions/ai-ml.
About SwiftStack
SwiftStack, founded in 2011 by some of the earliest pioneers in cloud
computing, is a leading cloud storage provider for organizations that
require universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single
namespace. Its software is popular in industries like media and
entertainment, global service providers, life sciences, and web-based
business; and for functions like AI/ML, analytics, scientific research,
active archive, and managing data across multiple clouds. SwiftStack is
utilized by industry leaders including eBay, Pac-12 Networks, Verizon,
and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. The company is
headquartered in San Francisco and received B-series funding from
OpenView Partners, Storm Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield Fund. For
more information visit www.swiftstack.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
Valohai is a Deep Learning Management Platform that automates
machine orchestration, version control and pipeline coordination for
data science teams. Scale models to hundreds of CPUs or GPUs at
the click of a button. Create an audit trail and reproduce any previous
run with built-in version control for input data, hyperparameters,
training algorithms and environments. Manage the entire ML pipeline with
automatic coordination from feature extraction and training to
inference. Valohai was founded in 2016 by a team of engineers with
backgrounds in various software development companies and has offices in
Turku, Helsinki and San Francisco, US. Read more on Valohai website www.valohai.com.
About GPL Technologies. Founded in Los Angeles, California in
2003, GPL draws on over a decade of expertise as trusted technology
advisers, adding value for our customers by offering personalized
methods of improving IT efficiency, streamlining complex systems and
environments, and reducing the costs associated with acquiring and
maintaining IT systems with innovative managed services and financial
solutions. For further information, visit http://www.gpltech.com/.
