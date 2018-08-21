SwiftStack : Enables Premiere Digital to Increase Performance, Improve Resource Utilization, and Decrease Cost of On-Premise and Cloud Workloads

SwiftStack,
the leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced that Premiere
Digital Services, a global media processing and content distribution
leader, is using SwiftStack software for a more flexible storage and
compute workflow that takes full advantage of on-premises resources and
multi-cloud capabilities. With this deployment, Premiere Digital is able
to move less-demanding workloads off Tier 1 storage, burst compute
workloads to the public cloud as needed, and increase efficiency when
working with remote locations.
As a content aggregator and distributor, Premiere Digital manages and
stores millions of digital film and television assets on behalf of major
studios, broadcasters, and streaming providers. Its clients need
Premiere Digital to deliver content on demand, to anywhere in the world,
in formats compatible with more than 600 media platforms. Its Los
Angeles data center perpetually stores over 15 PB of content, including
massive amounts of metadata, while maintaining 24/7/365 service
availability thanks to an additional office in Bangalore, India.
Storing and serving media assets to so many platforms in various formats
requires capacity and processing power for ingress, mastering,
transcoding, and egress workflows. As the company grew, its existing
storage system was unable to keep up with the increased workload and
complexity. Premiere Digital searched for ways to consolidate and
simplify, and ways to ease the burden on its IT staff of only five.
Key to the deployment was the flexibility to move projects to other
resources depending on the need of the workload. Tier 2 storage provides
a large working archive behind its media asset manager platform, while
production is done on Tier 1 hardware and workstations. With SwiftStack,
Premiere Digital can achieve a seamless workflow across on-premise,
public cloud, and remote locations.
“With our old Tier 1 and Tier 2 storage, we spent a great deal of time
moving data back and forth for different projects,” said Vince Auletta,
Director of Technology for Premiere Digital. “SwiftStack greatly reduces
that limitation. Transfers between storage tiers are up to 6x faster
than with the old Tier 2 system, and now some workflows don’t even need
to touch the Tier 1, which is even better. Anything that we can do
completely in object greatly simplifies things.”
This newly simplified infrastructure allowed Premiere Digital to move
projects that didn’t require low-latency storage off of Tier 1 systems,
with an added benefit of freeing up 11 PB of raw hardware capacity as
they migrate data from old systems.
Auletta reports that “a lot of frustration” went into vendor selection
for this ambitious storage transformation project, but SwiftStack
exceeded the capabilities of all competitors. “It’s really solid, and
the performance has been outstanding. It adds time to our day and allows
us to churn out a lot more work. SwiftStack has quickly become one of
the favorite technologies we use at Premiere, even among the operations
teams.”
“Premiere Digital is showing leadership by tackling some challenges
common across media companies with their effective deployment of
cloud-native storage on-premise,” said Don Jaworski, CEO of SwiftStack.
“With their extension into public infrastructure, even at a scale of 20
petabytes and 600 platforms today, their modernized multi-cloud
architecture gives them the elasticity and resilience to sustain
multiple times that load.”
SwiftStack is a software-defined distributed data storage and management
system that leverages on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. It
can be easily deployed and scaled by adding standard server hardware on
premises and accounts in Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud Platform.
Applications and users are given universal access (file and object) to a
single data namespace, and data is placed across the system by
user-defined policies. Any amount of metadata can be added and indexed
in the system, allowing for full awareness and utilization of valuable
business assets.
SwiftStack has further highlighted Premiere Digital’s success in a video
available at https://youtu.be/8SZCP0nwBXM.
Additional information, including a full case study of Premiere Digital,
is available on SwiftStack’s Media & Entertainment page at https://www.swiftstack.com/media.
About SwiftStack
SwiftStack, founded in 2011 by some of the earliest pioneers in cloud
computing, is a leading cloud storage provider for organizations that
require universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single
namespace. Its software is popular in industries like media and
entertainment, life sciences, and web-based business; and for functions
like active archive, sharing and collaboration across multiple
locations, and multi-cloud data management. SwiftStack has more than 100
customers including eBay, Pac-12 Networks, Verizon, and the HudsonAlpha
Institute for Biotechnology. The company is headquartered in San
Francisco and received B-series funding from OpenView Partners, Storm
Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield Fund. For more information visit www.swiftstack.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005245/en/