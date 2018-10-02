SwiftStack : Integrates with Splunk Enterprise SmartStore

Enables double the capacity for machine data for half the cost

SwiftStack, the leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced full support for the new Splunk Enterprise 7.2 with SmartStore, unveiled today at Splunk .conf18. The day-one-ready solution is the result of Splunk and SwiftStack’s joint efforts to give Splunk users a storage infrastructure with twice the storage capacity for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) data at half the cost of a legacy on-premises deployment.

New in Splunk Enterprise is its optimized data management model called SmartStore, which separates storage resources from the compute nodes to maximize configuration flexibility while maintaining search performance. As a validated storage target for Splunk Enterprise 7.2 with SmartStore, SwiftStack enables users to expand Splunk usage for business intelligence and predictive analytics, so enterprises can derive even greater insights from machine data.

SwiftStack provides an easily integrated platform for storage of warm Splunk data through the S3 API, the de-facto standard for cloud-native storage. Users can now keep all Splunk data online, in one or more data centers and/or clouds, search across months or years instead of days or weeks, and reliably meet data governance objectives for long-term retention and protection. Capacity and throughput can scale infinitely alongside data volumes and ingest rates as needed. And, with SwiftStack, Splunk data is resilient up to fourteen 9s of durability as soon as the bits are written to the disk drives.

“Splunk deployments are challenged by large data stores, and the need to perform complex analytics of machine-generated data, one of the fastest-growing and most pervasive ‘big data’ categories,” said Greg Govatos, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at SwiftStack. “Our modern, scale-out, high-throughput infrastructure for Splunk workloads can manage petabytes of data at a radically lower price point than in previous environments and this modernization can occur incrementally.”

SwiftStack’s integration with SmartStore is being demonstrated for the first time this week at .conf18, the annual Splunk conference, in booth M30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. To learn more, please visit https://www.swiftstack.com/splunk-solution-brief.

SwiftStack is a software-defined distributed data storage and management system that leverages on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. It can be easily deployed and scaled by adding standard server hardware on premises and accounts in Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud Platform. Applications and users are given universal access (file and object) to a single data namespace, and data is placed across the system by user-defined policies. Any amount of metadata can be added and indexed in the system, allowing for full awareness and utilization of valuable business assets.

