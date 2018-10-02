SwiftStack : Integrates with Splunk Enterprise SmartStore

SwiftStack,
the leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced full support
for the new Splunk
Enterprise 7.2 with SmartStore, unveiled today at Splunk .conf18. The
day-one-ready solution is the result of Splunk and SwiftStack’s joint
efforts to give Splunk users a storage infrastructure with twice the
storage capacity for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
data at half the cost of a legacy on-premises deployment.
New in Splunk Enterprise is its optimized data management model called
SmartStore, which separates storage resources from the compute nodes to
maximize configuration flexibility while maintaining search performance.
As a validated storage target for Splunk Enterprise 7.2 with SmartStore,
SwiftStack enables users to expand Splunk usage for business
intelligence and predictive analytics, so enterprises can derive even
greater insights from machine data.
SwiftStack provides an easily integrated platform for storage of warm
Splunk data through the S3 API, the de-facto standard for cloud-native
storage. Users can now keep all Splunk data online, in one or more data
centers and/or clouds, search across months or years instead of days or
weeks, and reliably meet data governance objectives for long-term
retention and protection. Capacity and throughput can scale infinitely
alongside data volumes and ingest rates as needed. And, with SwiftStack,
Splunk data is resilient up to fourteen 9s of durability as soon as the
bits are written to the disk drives.
“Splunk deployments are challenged by large data stores, and the need to
perform complex analytics of machine-generated data, one of the
fastest-growing and most pervasive ‘big data’ categories,” said Greg
Govatos, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at SwiftStack. “Our
modern, scale-out, high-throughput infrastructure for Splunk workloads
can manage petabytes of data at a radically lower price point than in
previous environments and this modernization can occur incrementally.”
SwiftStack’s integration with SmartStore is being demonstrated for the
first time this week at .conf18,
the annual Splunk conference, in booth M30 at the Walt Disney World Swan
and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. To learn more, please visit https://www.swiftstack.com/splunk-solution-brief.
SwiftStack is a software-defined distributed data storage and management
system that leverages on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. It
can be easily deployed and scaled by adding standard server hardware on
premises and accounts in Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud Platform.
Applications and users are given universal access (file and object) to a
single data namespace, and data is placed across the system by
user-defined policies. Any amount of metadata can be added and indexed
in the system, allowing for full awareness and utilization of valuable
business assets.
About SwiftStack
SwiftStack, founded in 2011 by some of the earliest pioneers in cloud
computing, is a leading cloud storage provider for organizations that
require universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single
namespace. Its software is popular in industries like media and
entertainment, life sciences, and web-based business; and for functions
like active archive, sharing and collaboration across multiple
locations, and multi-cloud data management. SwiftStack has more than 100
customers including eBay, Pac-12 Networks, Verizon, and the HudsonAlpha
Institute for Biotechnology. The company is headquartered in San
Francisco and received B-series funding from OpenView Partners, Storm
Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield Fund. For more information visit www.swiftstack.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
