SwiftStack : and InfiniteIO Introduce Integrated Solution to Ease Enterprise NAS Cost, Performance, and Capacity

Partnership Unites File and Object Stores and Shifts Data to Cloud

SwiftStack, the leader in multi-cloud data storage and management, and InfiniteIO, the leader in making hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, today announced a joint solution that transforms inefficient tier-one NAS into a scalable, economical, high-performance, cloud-ready environment for file data. The joint solution combines InfiniteIO’s hybrid cloud tiering and metadata acceleration with SwiftStack’s software to optimize capacity resources and increase performance, without changes to existing IT workflows or operations.

NAS performance declines sharply as data volumes grow, but traditional archive or tiering processes require complex migrations and introduce bottlenecks. InfiniteIO uses real-time intelligence to automate file data management and placement, conserving costs and extending the lifecycle of existing IT assets. SwiftStack’s object-based platform scales capacity and throughput infinitely and cost-effectively, unifies management for data whether on-premises and/or in one or more clouds, and deploys easily and flexibly on customers’ preferred hardware.

Benefits of the integration include:

Unite file and object storage pools

The integrated solution can access traditional NAS workloads and store that file data on SwiftStack as objects in a cloud-friendly architecture that makes files available for use, even if they have been inactive for decades, by transparently presenting them as local storage regardless of physical location.

Reclaim tier-one NAS capacity

InfiniteIO identifies and offloads hidden, inactive, and cold files to a massively scalable SwiftStack cloud to slash on-premises NAS capacity footprint up to 80 percent, and delay or eliminate investment in additional primary storage. Customers can continuously tier and migrate files based on policy and/or metadata attributes (access, type, etc.) to SwiftStack to optimize local storage.

Gain integrated metadata acceleration

Because an average of 70-90 percent of NAS operations come from file metadata requests, NAS performance slows down when data grows. InfiniteIO offloads metadata operations from NAS and can thereby improve performance by more than 10X, while SwiftStack’s metadata management features enhance intelligence and utility of files.

Scale to billions of files

Users can scale to billions of files or multiple petabytes, without additional administrative time or capacity licensing fees.

Accelerate data protection

IT managers can reduce backup times, capacity, and cost by offloading metadata requests from backup applications, shrinking your NAS data footprint, and using SwiftStack cloud storage for archive, retrieval, and governance.

Deploy easily with no disruption to workflows or operations

InfiniteIO installs simply like a network switch, with no downtime or workflow changes, and SwiftStack software deploys easily to turn standard servers into cloud storage in minutes.

“Enterprise-class NAS is extremely costly at scale, and users are surprised to discover that an average of 80 percent of that capacity is inactive files,” said Kris Meier, Vice President of Product Management at InfiniteIO. “Our proven solution with SwiftStack’s scalable and high-performance platform reclaims primary storage and maintains a seamless user experience; these are clear economic, performance, and administrative benefits that enable business transformation strategies with hybrid cloud at the center.”

“Nearly every enterprise IT team today is feeling pressure to move file data to the public cloud, or implement hybrid or multi-cloud storage to cut costs, but the traditional approaches to connecting NAS to cloud fall far short of expectations,” said Chris Nelson, Vice President of Solutions at SwiftStack. “SwiftStack and InfiniteIO deliver a powerful solution that optimizes data storage cost and performance while simplifying the enterprise journey to the cloud—without changing existing IT workflows or operations.”

For more information visit https://www.swiftstack.com/InfiniteIO and https://infinite.io/SwiftStack

About InfiniteIO

InfiniteIO makes hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, ensuring information flows to people and applications that need it most, without disruption. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO provides real-time insights to analyze, optimize and scale capacity and performance throughout the hybrid cloud for global enterprises, research organizations and media companies. InfiniteIO offers customers and partners the fastest way to implement a hybrid cloud strategy and maximize the value of cloud storage. Learn more at www.infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter @infiniteio and LinkedIn.

About SwiftStack

SwiftStack, founded in 2011 by some of the earliest pioneers in cloud computing, is a leading cloud storage provider for organizations that require universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single namespace. Its software is popular in industries like media and entertainment, global service providers, life sciences, and web-based business; and for functions like AI/ML, analytics, scientific research, active archive, and managing data across multiple clouds. SwiftStack is utilized by industry leaders including eBay, Pac-12 Networks, Verizon, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and received B-series funding from OpenView Partners, Storm Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield Fund. For more information visit www.swiftstack.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

