SwiftStack : announces Data Analytics solution with 10x performance and massive scale

SwiftStack, the leader in multi-cloud data storage and management, today announced a new solution for big data analytics and machine learning for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.

The solution is built for data-driven workloads using popular frameworks and applications like Hadoop, Spark, Presto, TensorFlow, and Hive, and delivers ten times the performance with a practical, cost-effective workflow spanning on-premise and public cloud resources. This enables users to create a high-performance big data analytics or AI/ML data pipeline in a “memory-first” architecture where storage and compute are decoupled and can scale on-demand, to billions of files and hundreds of petabytes, as data load and/or performance needs grow.

The SwiftStack solution is powered by SwiftStack’s object-based cloud storage and 1space multi-cloud data management as well as Alluxio, a data orchestration layer that sits between compute frameworks and storage. This eliminates common challenges with analytics applications today, including a lack of enterprise-ready multi-cloud workflows with appropriate data management tools, insufficient throughput, or insufficient API compatibility to support descriptive, interactive and predictive analytical workloads.

“We’re seeing an ever-increasing demand to extract value from data with AI and analytics workloads, and bringing the data closer to compute anywhere, with high performance and low cost is consistently becoming a challenge for enterprises,” said Dipti Borkar, Alluxio Vice President of Product and Marketing. “SwiftStack’s data analytics solution solves this problem by providing a cost effective yet high performance and rich alternative to power modern data-intensive workloads.”

“Enterprises are ready to move from HDFS to on-premise S3, enabled by ingest and training performance, meta-data scalability, durability, and economics, but often data locality and API support used to be obstacles,” said Shailesh Manjrekar, Head of AI/ML Solutions Marketing and Corporate Development at SwiftStack. “Our new solution brings together the best of both worlds – SwiftStack providing the ideal data storage and management platform and Alluxio providing the compute data orchestration and API accessibility.”

The solution is easy to deploy and scale by adding standard on-premises server hardware and account capacity in Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud Platform. Applications and users have universal access (file and object) to a single data namespace, and data is placed across the system by user-defined policies. Any amount of metadata can be added and indexed in the system, allowing for easier searching.

To learn more a about this solution, watch an on-demand webinar about the solution at https://learn.swiftstack.com/alluxio-webinar.html.

About SwiftStack

SwiftStack, founded in 2011 by some of the earliest pioneers in cloud computing, is a leading cloud storage provider for organizations that require universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single namespace. Its software is popular in industries like media and entertainment, global service providers, life sciences, and web-based business; and for functions like AI/ML, analytics, scientific research, active archive, and managing data across multiple clouds. SwiftStack is utilized by industry leaders including eBay, Pac-12 Networks, Verizon, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and received B-series funding from OpenView Partners, Storm Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield Fund. For more information visit www.swiftstack.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005220/en/