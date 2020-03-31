Log in
Swimlane : Launches Customer Experience Program

03/31/2020

Immersive program focuses on the lifecycle and success of the Swimlane SOAR

Swimlane, a leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), today announced its Immersive Customer Experience Program, an enhanced method of partnering with customers to ensure their initial and long-term success. By merging Swimlane’s established best practices in customer service with their team’s proven industry expertise, the Immersive Customer Experience offers all customers a personalized, deep dive into the process required to scope, implement, and maximize ROI of a SOAR platform.

According to the 2019 SANS Incident Response (IR) Survey, approximately 65% of participants reported that a major hurdle to adopting automation is the time and resources needed to evaluate and implement a new technology solution. Swimlane’s Immersive Customer Experience enables organizations to implement automation quickly.

Swimlane’s Immersive Customer Experience is driven by expert teams across Customer Success, Professional Services, Training and Certification and Technical Support. The process begins with a dedicated Customer Success Manager (CSM) to identify needs including use cases and integrations and manage relationship through the entire lifecycle. Swimlane’s Professional Services team provides deployment and development support as well as Training and Certifications for ongoing management and achieving the desired results, faster; and a Technical Support services team is available 24/7.

“Swimlane is committed to providing the highest quality service to customers, keeping organizations on track with their automation goals, and maximizing the return on their SOAR investments,” said Swimlane SVP of Customer Experience, David Pack. “What makes Swimlane’s Immersive Customer Experience unique is at the core of our value proposition – that technology should adapt to the way people work, not the other way around. Analysts and incident responders urgently need automation to ease their workload, and our goal is to engage with our customers and empower them to identify new ways to leverage automation.”

Swimlane also offers two new professional services packages to speed time-to-value. The Swimlane QuickStart Package speeds deployment time with seven of the most requested use cases and integrations. And for organizations who are short-staffed, not yet platform experts, or desire rapid ROI from their security investments, the new Swimlane Navigator Service provides regular access to a single, dedicated professional services resource with deep domain expertise.

Swimlane’s SOAR solution was built to adapt to any team’s preferred processes and workflows, regardless of the complexity of an organization’s operations or how quickly they are ready to make changes. The streamlined customer experience delivers expert professional services and a custom designed solution to fit each company’s unique business and security operations goals. Customers can quickly implement the automation their incident responders need to replace repetitive, manual tasks with automated workflows that match their existing processes.

As part of the Immersive Customer Experience, Swimlane’s Customer Success Managers partner with customers along the entire journey – from scoping, to implementation, to expanding use cases over time. For more information about Swimlane, please visit www.swimlane.com.

About Swimlane

Swimlane is at the forefront of the growing market of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions and was founded to deliver scalable and flexible security solutions to organizations struggling with alert fatigue, vendor proliferation and chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane’s solution helps organizations address all security operations (SecOps) needs, including prioritizing alerts, orchestrating tools and automating the remediation of threats—improving performance across the entire organization. Swimlane is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe the Middle East, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Swimlane.com.


