Swimming Canada : World junior team announced

04/08/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

TORONTO -Swimming Canada announced its team for the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships at the conclusion of the Canadian Swimming Trials.

A team of 19 swimmers (10 males, 9 females) will represent Canada at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, which take place August 20-25 in Budapest, Hungary.

Ken McKinnon, Swimming Canada National Development Team Coach, said the team heading to the Championships has plenty of medal potential.

'There are a few more boys poised in the medal hunt than there are women at this point of time. We have a really good, strong group of boys we have been exposing to different specific, challenging training camps. We are starting to see a little bit of a payoff,' said McKinnon, who will be the team leader. 'Our women are always traditionally strong so we expect they will rise to the occasion.'

The FINA World Junior Swimming Championships have been a launching pad for many top Canadian athletes. Double Olympic medallist Taylor Ruck is the most decorated ever athlete with 13 medals at the World Junior Swimming Championships. One year before winning four medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Penny Oleksiak broke onto the scene winning six medals at the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships.

This year many of the athletes heading to Budapest have their sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

'There are a handful that are seriously taking a shot at Tokyo 2020,' said McKinnon. 'Whether they will have an impact in terms of medals, maybe not, but Paris probably.'

The first FINA World Juniors were held in 2006. The competition is important for the development of both swimmers and coaches.

'We always have a staging camp,' said McKinnon. 'For coaches to have that experience is really important.

'For the swimmers, by the time they get to the senior team, they know the ropes. We mirror the policies and behaviours of the senior team, so they've seen it all before.'

Canada won 15 medals at the 2017 edition of the world juniors, highlighted by a relay sweep by the women's team and five World Junior records.

The full team lists are below:

Name / Nom Club Coach / Entraineur Hometown / Ville natale
Bernard, Graysen Toronto Swim Club O'Toole, Bill Toronto, ON
Gallant, Jacob Fredericton Aquanaut Swim Team Belsh, Marta Fredericton, NB
Knox, Finlay Okotoks Mavericks Swimming Melton, Todd Okotoks, AB
LeBuke, James Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Healey, John Barry Revelstock, BC
Liendo, Joshua North York Aquatic Club Drudge, Murray Toronto, ON
Mastromatteo, Gabe Kenora Swimming Sharks Hyslop, Janet Kenora, ON
Milanovich, Alexander Etobicoke Swimming Thorburn, Kevin Toronto, ON
Pratt, Cole Cascade Swim Club Johnson, David Calgary, AB
Somerset, Sebastian Cascade Swim Club Johnson, Dave Calgary, AB
Wall, Tyler Kisu Swim Club Hoeben, Tina Penticton, BC
Bellio, Katrina Etobicoke Swimming Thorburn, Kevin Mississauga, ON
Douthwright, Brooklyn Codiac Vikings Aquatic Club Melanson, Melanie Riverview, NB
Hannah, Jade Island Swimming Club Mallette, Ryan Halifax, NS
Henderson, Hanna Etobicoke Swimming Titley, Ben Mississauga, ON
Herbert, Bailey Langley Olympians Swim Club Metcalfe, Brian Surrey, BC
McMillan, Ashley Kisu Swim Club Hoeben, Tina Penticton, BC
O'Croinin, Emma Edmonton Keyano Swim Club Birmingham, Paul Edmonton, AB
Sasseville, Genevieve Chatham Y Pool Sharks Pinsonneault, Kyle Chatham, ON
Wiseman, Avery Olympian Swim Club Wilson, Scott Edmonton, AB

Disclaimer

Swimming Canada published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:37:03 UTC
