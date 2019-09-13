Log in
Swipe launches Digital Wallet on Apple and Google Play Stores

09/13/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swipe Wallet is excited to announce the launch of the Swipe App, a Digital Wallet application, on the Apple iOS and Google Play Stores. Now users around the world can download the Swipe Wallet application on their iOS and Android based devices and instantly create a multi-asset and multi-currency Wallet with fast KYC on-boarding. The Swipe Wallet application allows users to buy, sell, manage, exchange, and pay with any supported digital currency directly with a "swipe" of a few buttons.

The Swipe Wallet mobile application is now available on the Apple iOS App Store & Google Play Store.

With a Digital Currency Wallet built into the application user will also be able to send and receive digital assets/currencies directly within the app as well. All services and fees collected within the Wallet use Swipe's native digital currency token (SXP) as the gas and fuel of the ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum platform, users will transparently be able to verify all fees and platform activity regarding SXP directly on the blockchain and a block explorer.

Joselito Lizarondo, Founder & CEO of Swipe, said: "Swipe Wallet will give users around the world a platform and application to use their cryptocurrencies in real time. With a dynamic platform and a wide array of features, users will be able to access all traditional financial services features as well as digital currency products. We are extremely excited to be approved in the Apple and Google app stores and will continuously work on bringing exciting products and updates to our users. Powered by Ethereum, we are bringing real-world applications to the blockchain."

Learn more about Swipe Wallet at: https://swipe.io

About Swipe Wallet
Swipe Wallet is a Digital Application that enables users to buy, sell, and pay with all supported digital currencies. Swipe Wallet is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with locations in the United States, Estonia, and Philippines with a mission to enable users around the world access to financial services tied into digital currencies. Coupled with the Swipe Wallet is the Swipe Debit Card that will be enable users in the future to spend their cryptocurrencies.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swipe-launches-digital-wallet-on-apple-and-google-play-stores-300917900.html

SOURCE Swipe Wallet


© PRNewswire 2019
