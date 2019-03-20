Swiss American CDMO, Named One of the 2019 Top 10 Contract Manufacturers in the U.S.

Swiss
American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization),
a Dallas-based company that specializes in skin and wound care products,
was recently named one of the top 10 Contract Manufacturers in the
country by MedTech
Outlook. Of the 10 companies to receive the award, Swiss-American
was the only company in the Southwest region and only skincare-focused
CDMO to make the list.
“Being named one of the top 10 CDMO companies in the nation is a huge
honor for our company and testament to our groundbreaking technology and
processes in the marketplace,” said Phil O’Neill, CEO of Swiss American
CDMO. “Our exceptional team of industry experts are the reason for our
continued success and this recognition is the culmination of their hard
work.”
Since its founding, Swiss-American has made innovative advances in
developing, manufacturing and packaging to deliver superior skin and
wound care products to customers around the world. The company’s
advanced library of topical formulations, digital/smart/lean
manufacturing and strong partnerships have enabled its continuous growth.
Swiss-American has the expertise, infrastructure and equipment to
develop and manufacture products with prescription, OTC, medical device
and personal care/cosmetic market uses. This experience helps ensure
clients can better navigate regulatory approvals and address
patent/intellectual property issues early in the product development
process.
One of Swiss-American’s most notable products is the EltaMD® sunscreen
and skincare line, which was acquired by Colgate-Palmolive® in January
2018. For more than 25 years, Swiss American CDMO staff, dermatology
partners and customers worked to develop and improve skin together
through the evolution of the successful franchise. EltaMD® has been
widely used and became the number one physician-recommended sun care
brand in 2014. The acquisition has enabled Swiss-American to focus on
core contract development and manufacturing.
“At our core, we’re problem-solvers,” said Komel Grover, president at
Swiss-American. “Being flexible, innovative and customer-focused has
been the focal point of our business for decades. This is why the
products we develop and manufacture remain highly recommended within the
medical community.”
Over the past decade, Swiss-American has been ranked twice as part of
“Inc 5000,” Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the top 5,000 fast-growing,
innovative U.S. companies.
About Swiss-American CDMO
Swiss-American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing
Organization) delivers break-through innovation and superior
manufacturing solutions to global skin and wound care companies
including cosmetic, OTC drug, and medical device regulatory pathways.
For more than 30 years, Dallas-based Swiss-American has helped build
popular brands using a unique blend of marketplace insight, scientific
formulation and quality-driven lean manufacturing expertise. In 2007,
Swiss-American developed and manufactured the widely recognized and
physician-recommended, EltaMD® skin care product line, which was
divested in 2018. For more information visit www.swissamericancdmo.com.
