Swiss American CDMO, Named One of the 2019 Top 10 Contract Manufacturers in the U.S.

Dallas-based Swiss-American is only company in Southwest region and only skincare-focused CDMO to make the list

Swiss American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), a Dallas-based company that specializes in skin and wound care products, was recently named one of the top 10 Contract Manufacturers in the country by MedTech Outlook. Of the 10 companies to receive the award, Swiss-American was the only company in the Southwest region and only skincare-focused CDMO to make the list.

“Being named one of the top 10 CDMO companies in the nation is a huge honor for our company and testament to our groundbreaking technology and processes in the marketplace,” said Phil O’Neill, CEO of Swiss American CDMO. “Our exceptional team of industry experts are the reason for our continued success and this recognition is the culmination of their hard work.”

Since its founding, Swiss-American has made innovative advances in developing, manufacturing and packaging to deliver superior skin and wound care products to customers around the world. The company’s advanced library of topical formulations, digital/smart/lean manufacturing and strong partnerships have enabled its continuous growth.

Swiss-American has the expertise, infrastructure and equipment to develop and manufacture products with prescription, OTC, medical device and personal care/cosmetic market uses. This experience helps ensure clients can better navigate regulatory approvals and address patent/intellectual property issues early in the product development process.

One of Swiss-American’s most notable products is the EltaMD® sunscreen and skincare line, which was acquired by Colgate-Palmolive® in January 2018. For more than 25 years, Swiss American CDMO staff, dermatology partners and customers worked to develop and improve skin together through the evolution of the successful franchise. EltaMD® has been widely used and became the number one physician-recommended sun care brand in 2014. The acquisition has enabled Swiss-American to focus on core contract development and manufacturing.

“At our core, we’re problem-solvers,” said Komel Grover, president at Swiss-American. “Being flexible, innovative and customer-focused has been the focal point of our business for decades. This is why the products we develop and manufacture remain highly recommended within the medical community.”

Over the past decade, Swiss-American has been ranked twice as part of “Inc 5000,” Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the top 5,000 fast-growing, innovative U.S. companies.

About Swiss-American CDMO

Swiss-American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) delivers break-through innovation and superior manufacturing solutions to global skin and wound care companies including cosmetic, OTC drug, and medical device regulatory pathways. For more than 30 years, Dallas-based Swiss-American has helped build popular brands using a unique blend of marketplace insight, scientific formulation and quality-driven lean manufacturing expertise. In 2007, Swiss-American developed and manufactured the widely recognized and physician-recommended, EltaMD® skin care product line, which was divested in 2018. For more information visit www.swissamericancdmo.com.

