Swiss American CDMO : Recognized on 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Swiss-American makes prominent list for second straight year, only Texas-based topical skin care/personal care/medical device manufacturer represented

Swiss American CDMO, (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), a Dallas-based company that specializes in topical skin care, OTC drug, medical device and wound care products, was ranked No. 3290 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. The 2020 list recognizes revenue growth from 2016-2019 among US-based, privately held, independent companies. For more than 30 years, Swiss-American has helped build popular brands using a unique blend of marketplace insight, innovative formulation development and quality-driven lean manufacturing expertise. Swiss-American was one of six skin care/personal care manufacturers to make the list, and the only Texas-based skin care/personal care manufacturer.

“We are honored to be recognized on the notable Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year," said Philip O’Neill, CEO of Swiss-American. “This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team of experts who remain at the forefront of the CDMO industry, identifying advanced topical solutions for a variety of disease states, therapeutic areas and global marketplaces.”

Swiss American CDMO partners with multinational customers to develop and manufacture superior topical sun, skin and wound care products in the over-the counter (OTC) drug, medical device and personal care markets. Research, innovation and development capabilities delivered through experienced scientific teams are a strong differentiator for the company and every customer. This innovation excellence was on display and heralded when Swiss American CDMO was the only contract manufacturer to enter and win the prestigious Fall 2019 In-Cosmetics Formulation Challenge.

Swiss-American generated a compound annual growth rate of more than 29% over the past three years. While the new Inc. 5000 list does not reflect this year’s revenue data, the global pandemic created new challenges for all businesses in 2020. As a high-performing, fast-growth company, Swiss-American has learned to adapt to rapidly changing business circumstances.

“Swiss American CDMO is thankful for our network of customers that enabled our 2016-2019 growth and extremely proud to have continued our business operations uninterrupted, as an essential business, throughout 2020,” said Komel Grover, president of Swiss-American. “We continue to adapt and learn in these unprecedented times by applying our expertise to new areas of development to service the needs of new and existing customers. We continue to innovate and prepare for the future, so we can address the post-COVID-19 marketplace and consumer needs effectively for our customers. We stand ready for the future.”

Over the past decade, this is the third time Swiss American CDMO has been included in the annual Inc. 5000 ranking.

About Swiss American CDMO

Swiss American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) delivers breakthrough innovation and superior manufacturing solutions to global skin and wound care companies that primarily include cosmetic, OTC drug, and medical device regulatory pathways. For more than 30 years, Dallas-based Swiss-American has helped build popular brands using a unique blend of marketplace insight, scientific formulation and quality-driven, lean manufacturing expertise. For more information visit www.sacdmo.com.

