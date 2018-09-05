Log in
Swiss Federal Council : Federal Council adopts dispatch on double taxation agreement with Brazil

09/05/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Bern, 05.09.2018 - On 5 September 2018, the Federal Council adopted the dispatch on the double taxation agreement (DTA) in the area of taxes on income with Brazil. This is the first DTA between Switzerland and Brazil. The agreement was signed in Brasilia on 3 May 2018 and entered into force after it was approved by parliament in both countries.

The agreement contains favourable regulations on the international taxation of company profits and other income. It also implements several provisions from the OECD and G20 project to combat base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS project). Furthermore, the DTA contains an administrative assistance clause in accordance with the current international standard for the exchange of information upon request.

The cantons and business associations concerned welcomed the DTA. The agreement guarantees legal certainty and a contractual framework that has a positive impact on the further development of economic relations between the two countries.

Address for enquiries

Bilateral Tax Issues and Double Taxation Treaties Section, State Secretariat for International Financial Matters SIF
Tel. +41 58 462 71 29, dba@sif.admin.ch

Publisher

The Federal Council
https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start.html

Federal Department of Finance
https://www.efd.admin.ch/efd/en/home.html

Disclaimer

Swiss Federal Council published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:11:06 UTC
