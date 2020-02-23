Swiss Franc Climbs Against Euro, Leaving Central Bank in Bind

By Caitlin Ostroff and Paul J. Davies

The Swiss franc has climbed to its highest level against the euro in more than four years, leaving Switzerland's central bank with a dilemma: do nothing and potentially damage the economy, or intervene to curtail the rise and risk angering the U.S.

The Swiss National Bank has so far kept mum on its intentions and investors are torn. Some seem convinced the franc will keep rising: Hedge funds betting on further strengthening have increased their net long positions since the start of the year, according to data on futures markets from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Others warn such a gamble is foolhardy.

"If you try to play games with the SNB, it's very dangerous for you," said Thomas Stucki, chief investment officer at St. Galler Kantonalbank and former head of asset management at the SNB. "They will not hesitate to intervene in the market."

Weekly data from the SNB, which analysts monitor as a proxy for currency intervention, suggest it has been acting to stem the franc's rise already this year, buying foreign currencies and selling the franc. Its efforts have so far failed to hit its main target: The franc has risen more than 2% against the euro since the end of 2019 to EUR0.94.

"If they don't really manage to turn the tide on the current trend, then they could risk having to throw in the towel," said Andreas Steno Larsen, global foreign-exchange and fixed-income strategist at Nordea Markets.

At the same time, the franc has fallen more than 1% against the dollar to $1.02. This is a problem because the euro matters more for Swiss trade and inflation, but the dollar will matter more to the U.S. Treasury, which last month added Switzerland to its watch list of potential currency manipulators.

The franc is nearly 7.5% below its fair value to the dollar, similar to the Chinese yuan, according to Steven Englander, head of global G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.

A strong franc is a problem for the SNB because it makes imports cheaper and lowers inflation, which the central bank has been trying to stoke with some of the lowest interest rates in the world. However, a weaker franc makes exports cheaper to the U.S., its second-biggest market. That risks attracting the ire of President Trump, who has been vocal in his views that the strength of the dollar puts the U.S. at an unfair disadvantage.

Washington judges currency manipulation on three criteria: the size of a country's trade surplus with the U.S., the size of its overall current account surplus and how much it has spent on currency intervention. The Treasury department has said Switzerland met the first two criteria.

Switzerland might not have a lot of wiggle room before it meets the third criteria. Investors pushed the franc higher after the Treasury's report, speculating the SNB might be more hesitant to keep its currency at bay.

The main proxy for intervention is the SNB's weekly report on sight deposits, or short-term franc deposits held at the central bank by domestic banks, the government and others. When these are growing, that is a sign that the SNB is selling francs, because the central bank would be buying foreign currencies from banks and others, who would end up holding more francs in their deposits.

Up until mid-February, these sight deposits grew by 5.5 billion francs ($5.6 billion).

The U.S. rule is that a country shouldn't spend more than 2% of GDP on currency intervention; with Swiss GDP this year forecast to be about 700 billion francs, that suggests it can spend up to 14 billion francs on holding back its currency. Simple math suggests it might be able to spend less than 9 billion francs over the rest of 2020 before crossing the Treasury's line in the sand.

The SNB appeared to launch a big intervention last summer: Sight deposits rose by 13.5 billion francs between mid-July and mid-September, then stopped. This was roughly equivalent to 2% of GDP, said Paul Meggyesi, a currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in London.

"I don't agree with the strand of thought that it doesn't matter if Switzerland is labeled a currency manipulator," Mr. Meggyesi said. "This is a U.S. administration that is prepared to use the tools at its disposal to counteract what it sees as unfair trade relations."

It is uncertain exactly what being labeled a manipulator would mean for Switzerland. The SNB has spent much more than 2% of GDP on intervention in the past and has been on the currency watch list before. However, Mr. Trump has given American companies the power to pursue tariffs against foreign competitors who have benefited from currency manipulation in their countries.

Switzerland's problem continues to grow because it exports more than it imports, and attracts a lot of capital that is looking for a safe home.

These pressures eased while the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates in 2018 and the European Central Bank also looked like it might start unwinding its easy money policies. That ended last year, when both central banks reversed course amid concerns about global economic growth.

The SNB could make it more costly to hold money in Swiss banks by taking rates further below the current minus 0.75% level, which is matched only by Denmark. It might have to if the ECB goes deeper into subzero territory, said David Oxley, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"The SNB is focused on maintaining that gap between European interest rates and their own," Mr. Oxley said. "They're kind of between a rock and a hard place."

