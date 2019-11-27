Log in
Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: close of the 2018/19 financial year

11/27/2019 | 01:10am EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Payout
Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: close of the 2018/19 financial year

27-Nov-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 November 2019

Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: close of the 2018/19 financial year

Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties (security number 29378486) records a positive result for the first financial year following the successful listing in June 2019. The existing distribution of CHF 2.60 per unit is confirmed.

The Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties real estate fund invests in residential properties in Swiss cities and their suburbs as well as commercial premises in central locations. As at the close of the financial year at the end of September 2019, the fund had 88 properties with a market value of around CHF 1262 million, which represents an increase of 87% compared with the previous year. This significant growth is largely attributable to the purchase of a high-quality real estate portfolio with 38 properties at a purchase price of around CHF 500 million at the end of 2018 and the purchase of three further properties in the last financial year. The market value of the properties held in the portfolio throughout the entire reporting period increased by 2.5% (including investments). These positive price developments are attributable to the ongoing strong demand for high-quality investment properties in good locations.

Thanks to active asset management, a high rental rate of around 96.9% was also achieved over the last year. The target rental income in the financial year was around CHF 47.4 million. Investors will receive a total distribution of CHF 23.4 million (CHF 2.60 per unit). The distribution per unit has remained constant since the launch of the fund. The distribution yield (based on the market price of 30 September 2019) came to 2.04%. The net asset value per unit and the investment return as at the end of September 2019 amounted to CHF 108.86 and 3.42% respectively. The performance of the fund for the past financial year lies at 11.8%.[1]

 

Key figures of Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties:

Swiss security no. Fund Distribution (net) in CHF Net asset value as at 30 September 2019 (prior to distribution) in CHF Market price as at 30 September 2019
29378486   Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties 2.60 108.86 127.50
 

The audited annual report as of 30 September 2019 can be found here.

[1] The fund has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 11 June 2019. The OTC price was used for calculating these key figures prior to the listing.



Information

Media Relations

Phone +41 43 284 77 77

media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations
Phone +41 43 284 52 76
investor.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife-am.com

 

Swiss Life Asset Managers
Swiss Life Asset Managers has more than 160 years of experience in managing the assets of the Swiss Life Group. This insurance background has exerted a key influence on the investment philosophy of Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is governed by such principles as value preservation, the generation of consistent and sustainable performance and a responsible approach to risks. That's how we lay the groundwork for our clients to make solid, long-term plans - in self-determination and with financial confidence. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers this proven approach to third-party clients in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg
and the UK.

As at 30 June 2019 assets under management for third-party clients amount to CHF 79.5 billion. Together with insurance mandates for the Swiss Life Group, total assets under management at Swiss Life Asset Managers stood at CHF 249.7 billion.

Swiss Life Asset Managers is the leading real estate manager in Europe1. Of the assets totaling CHF 249.7 billion, CHF 67.2 billion is invested in real estate. In addition, Swiss Life Asset Managers has real estate under administration of CHF 28.8 billion through its subsidiaries Livit and Corpus Sireo. Total real estate under management and administration at the end of June 2019 thus came to CHF 96.0 billion.

Swiss Life Asset Managers employs more than 2300 people in Europe.

1 PropertyEU, Top 100 Investors, December 2018

Disclaimer
This document has been produced with greatest care and to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, we decline any liability for losses resulting from the use of this information. This publication does not constitute a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell investment instruments, but is for informational purposes only. The source of all data and diagrams (unless stated otherwise) is from Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd.
Comprehensive information on the fund can be found in the documents, which form the legal basis for any investment. They may be ordered free of charge in electronic or printed form from the fund management company, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd, General-Guisan-Quai 40, 8002 Zurich.
Past performance is no indication of current or future performance. The performance data do not take into account the commissions and costs charged on the issuance and redemption of shares.


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FOKQRMBDUO
Document title: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: close of the 2018/19 financial year
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Swiss Life Asset Management AG
General-Guisan-Quai 40
8022 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 284 41 89
E-mail: sl-am-communication@swisslife.ch
Internet: www.swisslife-am.com
ISIN: CH0293784861
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 921131

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

921131  27-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921131&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
