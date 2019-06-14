Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Successful listing

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Funds/IPO

The listing of the fund units on SIX Swiss Exchange took place on Tuesday, 11 June 2019. The absorption into the SXI Real Estate Broad and SXI Real Estate Funds Broad also took place during the first three trading days.



After the close of the third trading day, the quotation was CHF 130.00, which corresponds to an overall market capitalisation of CHF 1 170 million. This places the fund in the upper half of the biggest Swiss real estate funds listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

The Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties real estate fund invests in residential properties in Swiss cities and their suburbs as well as commercial premises in central locations. At the end of March 2019, the fund reported 87 properties with a market value of about CHF 1 236 million in its half-year results. Rental income (realised gross income) rose to CHF 20.5 million through the purchase of a high-quality real estate portfolio in December 2018. At the end of March 2019, the fund recorded growth of CHF 4.6 million stemming from the ongoing strong demand for high-quality investment properties in good locations. This orientation in combination with active lettings management sustained the low loss of rent rate (3.73%). The net asset value per unit was CHF 106.88 at the end of March 2019.



Swiss Life Asset Managers

Swiss Life Asset Managers has more than 160 years of experience in managing the assets of the Swiss Life Group. This insurance background has exerted a key influence on the investment philosophy of Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is governed by such principles as value preservation, the generation of consistent and sustainable performance and a responsible approach to risks. That's how we lay the groundwork for our clients to make solid, long-term plans - in self-determination and with financial confidence. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers this proven approach to third-party clients in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg

and the UK.

As at 31 December 2018 assets under management for third-party clients amount to CHF 71.2 billion. Together with insurance mandates for the Swiss Life Group, total assets under management at Swiss Life Asset Managers stood at CHF 232.6 billion.

Swiss Life Asset Managers is the leading real estate manager in Europe1. Of the assets totaling CHF 232.6 billion, CHF 62.7 billion is invested in real estate. In addition, Swiss Life Asset Managers has real estate under administration of CHF 28.5 billion through its subsidiaries Livit and Corpus Sireo. Total real estate under management and administration at the end of December 2018 thus came to CHF 91.2 billion.

Swiss Life Asset Managers employs more than 1800 people in Europe.

1 PropertyEU, Top 100 Investors, December 2018



