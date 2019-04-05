Log in
News : Companies
Swiss Merchant Group AG: Equity Participation and Debt Financing of DIOK Real Estate AG

04/05/2019

DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Key word(s): Investment/Financing
Swiss Merchant Group AG: Equity Participation and Debt Financing of DIOK Real Estate AG

05.04.2019 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Swiss Merchant Group AG
ISIN CH0323874260, WKN A1817G, VALOR32387426
Corporate News Ad-Hoc:

Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, announces for 2018 the acquisition of an 25.1 percent equity stake in the German real estate corporation of DIOK Real Estate AG.
 
DIOK Real Estate AG ("DIOK") is a German company specialized in acquiring commercial real estate with cash flow positive producing assets. The company is focusing on creating an attractive office space portfolio in the secondary market locations in Germany.
As an active property portfolio manager consisting of a highly experienced management team the strategy is to combine a manage-to-core strategy with a steady growth of value and income. The current fair market value of the overall DIOK portfolio is approximated EUR 114 million.
The medium-term goal of DIOK Real Estate AG is to acquire and to create an attractive real estate portfolio of more than EUR 1bn in value.
 
Investment Manager of Swiss Merchant Group AG Cristian Mantzke comments: " We are delighted to participate in an asset based investment of DIOK Real Estate AG and are looking forward to assist in expanding DIOK Real Estate's sustainable portfolio of German real estate office properties.
Swiss Merchant Group AG is a Swiss equity investor, focussing on asset based real estate and corporate investments.

Contact:
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Jörg Richterich
info@swissmerchantgroup.com
+ 41 41 511 37 00

Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Swiss Merchant Group AG or the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.
End of ad hoc announcement

05.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Swiss Merchant Group AG
Bahnhofplatz
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 511 37 00
E-mail: info@swissmerchantgroup.com
Internet: www.swissmerchantgroup.com
ISIN: CH0323874260
WKN: A1817G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 796465

 
End of News DGAP News Service

796465  05.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=796465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
