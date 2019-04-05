DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Key word(s): Investment/Financing

Swiss Merchant Group AG: Equity Participation and Debt Financing of DIOK Real Estate AG



Swiss Merchant Group AG

ISIN CH0323874260, WKN A1817G, VALOR32387426

Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, announces for 2018 the acquisition of an 25.1 percent equity stake in the German real estate corporation of DIOK Real Estate AG.



DIOK Real Estate AG ("DIOK") is a German company specialized in acquiring commercial real estate with cash flow positive producing assets. The company is focusing on creating an attractive office space portfolio in the secondary market locations in Germany.

As an active property portfolio manager consisting of a highly experienced management team the strategy is to combine a manage-to-core strategy with a steady growth of value and income. The current fair market value of the overall DIOK portfolio is approximated EUR 114 million.

The medium-term goal of DIOK Real Estate AG is to acquire and to create an attractive real estate portfolio of more than EUR 1bn in value.



Investment Manager of Swiss Merchant Group AG Cristian Mantzke comments: " We are delighted to participate in an asset based investment of DIOK Real Estate AG and are looking forward to assist in expanding DIOK Real Estate's sustainable portfolio of German real estate office properties.

Swiss Merchant Group AG is a Swiss equity investor, focussing on asset based real estate and corporate investments.



