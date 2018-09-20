Swiss National Bank Holds Key Rate, Noting CHF Appreciation

By Brian Blackstone



ZURICH--The Swiss National Bank held its key policy rate in deeply negative territory on Thursday despite a recent pickup in economic growth, suggesting lingering wariness about the high value of the Swiss franc.

Switzerland's central bank left its key rate at minus 0.75% and said it will intervene in foreign-exchange markets if needed to weaken the franc.

Since the bank's last meeting in June the Swiss unit "has appreciated noticeably, against the major currencies as well as against emerging market currencies. The Swiss franc is highly valued, and the situation on the foreign-exchange market is still fragile," the SNB said.

Still, the SNB noted an improvement in Switzerland's economic outlook. Gross domestic product advanced 3.4% from a year earlier during the second quarter, government figures showed earlier this month, and the SNB raised its GDP forecast for 2018 to between 2.5% and 3%.

The euro traded at 1.1320 francs early Thursday, up 0.3% from Wednesday. EUR/CHF rose to 1.1321 after the SNB's decision, from 1.1299 beforehand.

