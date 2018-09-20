Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Swiss National Bank Holds Key Rate, Noting CHF Appreciation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:03am CEST

By Brian Blackstone

ZURICH--The Swiss National Bank held its key policy rate in deeply negative territory on Thursday despite a recent pickup in economic growth, suggesting lingering wariness about the high value of the Swiss franc.

Switzerland's central bank left its key rate at minus 0.75% and said it will intervene in foreign-exchange markets if needed to weaken the franc.

Since the bank's last meeting in June the Swiss unit "has appreciated noticeably, against the major currencies as well as against emerging market currencies. The Swiss franc is highly valued, and the situation on the foreign-exchange market is still fragile," the SNB said.

Still, the SNB noted an improvement in Switzerland's economic outlook. Gross domestic product advanced 3.4% from a year earlier during the second quarter, government figures showed earlier this month, and the SNB raised its GDP forecast for 2018 to between 2.5% and 3%.

The euro traded at 1.1320 francs early Thursday, up 0.3% from Wednesday. EUR/CHF rose to 1.1321 after the SNB's decision, from 1.1299 beforehand.

Write to Brian Blackstone at brian.blackstone@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.09% 1.13033 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aPlatts proposes quality premium for Troll crude from April
RE
04:53aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Victoria Zinchuk to lead EBRD operations in Croatia
PU
04:53aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA studies impact of resource allocation on structural transformation
PU
04:53aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : SMEs key to unlocking Southern Africa’s economic potential, says Mauritian Minister
PU
04:51aUK Retail Sales Slowed in August But Still Suggest Buoyant 3Q Spending
DJ
04:48aWorld stocks rise as trade relief bounce continues
RE
04:48aWorld stocks rise as trade relief bounce continues
RE
04:48aPAUL WURTH : At the 8th icsti in vienna
PU
04:43aUK shoppers keep on spending as August retail sales smash forecasts
RE
04:39aWORLD BANK : Indonesia Isn't in Dire Straits
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN TO PULL OUT OF IRAN : U.S. Official -Bloomberg
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Financial betting clampdown hits IG Group revenue
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Aston Martin speeds ahead with up to £5 billion October IPO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.