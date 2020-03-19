Swiss National Bank Holds Key Rate in Negative Territory

By Xavier Fontdegloria



The Swiss National Bank held its key interest rate steady in negative territory on Thursday, against the trend of many central banks that have recently cut rates to mitigate the economic impact of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At its regular meeting, the SNB held its deposit rate at minus 0.75%, in line with expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The rate has been at that level since January 2015.

Since the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates on Sunday, a series of rate cuts and other monetary policy easing measures have been announced by other central banks world-wide, including Turkey and Poland.

The European Central Bank, however, decided not to cut rates. Instead it announced a new 750 billion euro ($821 billion) pandemic emergency purchase program aimed at limiting the impact to the eurozone from coronavirus.

The SNB announced it is raising the exemption threshold as of 1 April 2020, thus reducing the negative interest burden on the banking system. The threshold factor will increase from 25 to 30, it said.

"The SNB's expansionary monetary policy is more necessary than ever for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions in Switzerland", the central bank said in a statement.

The SNB also said it is intervening more strongly in the foreign exchange market "to contribute to the stabilization of the situation," and that its actions are necessary "to reduce the attractiveness of Swiss franc."

The central bank added that the Swiss financial system has "sufficient liquidity," but that "additional steps" will be taken to ensure it.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com