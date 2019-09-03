Swiss National Bank declines comment on franc strength after unveiling new 100 note

Switzerland's central bank unveiled its new 100 franc note on Tuesday - the last of its overhaul of the country's notes which have increased in value following the safe-haven currency's recent surge in value.

The new note, featuring a design of a channel bringing water down from a mountain, will enter circulation on Thursday, Sept. 12, and follows the launch of new designs for the 10, 20, 50, 200 and 1,000 franc notes over the last three years.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)