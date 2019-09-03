Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Swiss National Bank declines comment on franc strength after unveiling new 100 note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:41am EDT
An employee of the Swiss National Bank unveils the new 100 franc banknote during a news conference in Bern

BERN (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan declined to comment on Tuesday on the value of the franc, which has recently risen to its highest level in two years against the euro, or measures the SNB was taking to reduce its value.

Switzerland's central bank unveiled its new 100 franc note on Tuesday - the last of its overhaul of the country's notes which have increased in value following the safe-haven currency's recent surge in value.

The new note, featuring a design of a channel bringing water down from a mountain, will enter circulation on Thursday, Sept. 12, and follows the launch of new designs for the 10, 20, 50, 200 and 1,000 franc notes over the last three years.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aBrexit crisis spurs collapse in UK construction orders - PMI
RE
04:48aLloyds Banking Group lands £3.7 billion Tesco Bank mortgage portfolio
RE
04:47aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Economic and Foreign Trade Activity
PU
04:41aSwiss National Bank declines comment on franc strength after unveiling new 100 note
RE
04:39aDutch central bank to regulate crypto firms from Jan. 10, orders them to register
RE
04:34aPound slides below $1.20 to three-year low as no-deal Brexit battle begins
RE
04:30aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Upgrade Two New Border Crossing Points in Mongolia to Ease Trade
PU
04:28aNigeria's economic growth slows for second quarter
RE
04:25aEPEX SPOT : Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead
PU
04:19aEuro slides to 28-month low as ECB stimulus eyed; pound sinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4Positive yields ahoy! Investors hoover up European junk bond issues
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group