Swiss National Bank works with government to counter coronavirus slowdown

03/19/2020 | 05:02am EDT
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is pictured in Bern

The Swiss National Bank said it was working closely with the government to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic while intervening heavily on currency markets to slow the appreciation of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The outlook for the Swiss economy had worsened considerably with the franc becoming "even more highly valued", the SNB said on Thursday as it kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy in place.

The SNB kept its policy rate at -0.75% and also maintained the interest rate it charges on overnight deposits it holds for commercial banks at -0.75%, as expected in a Reuters poll.

"In these exceptional circumstances, the SNB's expansionary monetary policy is more necessary than ever for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions in Switzerland," the SNB said.

It slashed its economic growth forecasts for 2020, now seeing the Swiss economy contracting. It had earlier expected growth of 1.5-2%.

"The SNB is intervening more strongly in the foreign exchange market to contribute to the stabilisation of the situation," it added.

The SNB said it was also taking additional step to ensure liquidity in the financial system and raising the exemption threshold before negative interest rates applied to 30 times banks' minimum requirements from 25 times.

By John Revill

