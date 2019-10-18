Log in
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Partners with EigenRisk to Enhance Online Portal

10/18/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has selected EigenRisk as their partner to deliver enhanced capabilities via EigenPrism APIs for PULSE, Swiss Re’s online client portal.

EigenPrism APIs deliver real-time natural catastrophe event notifications to PULSE customers, ensuring each customer has the information they need, at the right time. In addition, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions is using the award winning EigenPrism™ platform for exposure management, risk analytics and real-time event response.

“Automated event alerts give the estimated impact for each customer within minutes of it occurring,” said Stefan Wunderlich, Head Nat Cat for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. “Enabled in partnership with EigenRisk, this feature bridges technology, data and risk-knowledge to add to our customers' peace of mind.”

Deepak Badoni, co-founder and president of EigenRisk, said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, and we are excited to see our APIs enable the next generation of PULSE capabilities and the value it unlocks for customers.”

EigenRisk first announced the partnership at InsureTech Connect 2019, which took place September 23 to 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About EigenRisk, Inc.

EigenRisk, Inc. is an insurance technology firm with the mission to help insurers, risk managers and brokers plan, monitor and respond to natural catastrophes anywhere in the world. www.eigenrisk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
