Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swiss Shakti Foundation : SHAKTI COIN -- THE 'MISSING HAMMER' IN THE FAILED GLOBALIZATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:00am EDT


EQS Group-Media / 13.08.2019 / 06:53

SHAKTI COIN -- THE 'MISSING HAMMER' IN THE FAILED GLOBALIZATION

BERKELEY, Calif. (August 13, 2019) - Shakti Coin, a unique blockchain ecosystem, is set to emerge as a much-needed global tool, a hammer that will break exorbitant foreign exchange fees.

After bearing the brunt of failed globalization for more than two decades, communities around the world can finally rejoice. The emergence of Shakti Coin, a cryptocurrency designed to serve the needs of ordinary people, may soon help globalization achieve its unfulfilled promises.

Globalization assured improvement in the quality of life for people from developing nations and communities around the world. However, it operated mostly in the interests of the rich and the multinational corporations at the expense of everyone else. The Swiss Shakti Foundation strongly believes that the promise of globalization failed due to the lack of a universal currency. Just as workers around the world use a hammer as a universal tool, there is no single universal currency widely available for merchants to trade globally. Shakti Coin, springing from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin innovation, delivers that tool in the form of a single universal currency for every community.

The concept of Shakti Coin is built around parents, children, and communities supporting education. This cryptocurrency is truly exceptional, in the sense that it is not mined through computational achievement, but by ensuring mass participation in the advancement of education, using a new protocol called Proof-of-Effort (PoE) - which rewards every family on planet Earth.

"Few resources on Earth are as scarce or powerful as a fully developed human intellect. That's one of the reasons why we chose this precious resource as the basis for its new global currency," said one of the Milky Way Founders of Shakti Coin.

Shakti Coin has the potential to be a catalyst for social change because of its stable value of $5. At a time when many cryptocurrency ventures are launched for corporate profits, the Swiss Shakti Foundation has taken a road less traveled to help individuals and communities achieve their true potential.

About Shakti Coin:

The Shakti Coin project is an international grassroots initiative that exists independent of any affiliation with industry, government, religion or political party. Learn more at https://www.shakticoin.com.

Media contact:
Swiss Shakti Foundation
secretariat@shakticoin.com		  
Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/shakti/856287.html
Subtitle: SHAKTI COIN -- THE 'MISSING HAMMER'

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MMADVKVTYG
Document title: SHAKTI COIN -- THE 'MISSING HAMMER' IN THE FAILED GLOBALIZATION

Issuer: Swiss Shakti Foundation
Key word(s): Finance

End of Corporate News

856287  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:47aCENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PUBLIC : Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
01:47aSime Darby Agrees to Buy New Zealand's Gough Group for $136 Million
DJ
01:46aChina Hongqiao says aluminium plants not damaged by floods, production normal
RE
01:43aITRI and UCLA to Collaborate on AI Robot Development
GL
01:41aCECONOMY : 3Q Net Loss Narrowed; Backs Fiscal Year View
DJ
01:40aWESTWING : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
EQ
01:37aEAM SOLAR ASA : Q2 2019 Financial Report
PU
01:35aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA :
EQ
01:35aSCOUT24 : continues to show strong growth in the first six months of the year, while improving margins
EQ
01:35aSIXT SE : SIXT generates new record revenue during first half-year and further extends its position as European market leader
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
2AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
4ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
5Singapore Cuts 2019 GDP Growth Estimate After 2Q Contraction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group