Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Swiss attorney general lied to investigators, hid meeting with FIFA chief - court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 06:00am EDT

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland's top law enforcement official committed several breaches of his official duties and lied to investigators while his office examined alleged corruption surrounding soccer governing body FIFA, a federal court said on Friday.

Attorney General Michael Lauber made "implausible" statements about an undisclosed meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in June 2017, the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) said.

The court concluded Lauber "intentionally made a false statement" to the watchdog investigating his conduct and knowingly concealed the meeting.

"Overall, the court finds that Attorney General Lauber committed several breaches of official duty," the court said.

Lauber in a statement offered to resign to protect the integrity of his office but denied he had lied.

Attorney general since 2012, Lauber already faced impeachment proceedings, while a special prosecutor is reviewing criminal complaints against him and Infantino, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Anti-corruption campaigners accuse Lauber of bungling a fraud trial over payments linked to Germany's 2006 World Cup. In March he saw his pay cut 8% after the watchdog found he told falsehoods and violated codes of conduct.

He appealed against the punishment, but the FAC only partially upheld his complaint.

The court said Lauber and other participants said they could not remember the 2017 meeting with Infantino.

"This fact alone and various other circumstances lead to the conclusion that Lauber's statements are implausible," the court said. "Such a gap in memory among several participants is to be regarded as absurd according to general experience of life."

But the court said the Supervisory Authority for the Office of the Attorney General watchdog went too far when saying Lauber had a "fundamentally flawed understanding of his profession".

It cut his punishment to a 5% reduction in his near 300,000 Swiss franc ($324,250) salary. ($1 = 0.9252 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aEU readies itself for demise of Libor interest rate
RE
06:05aEU cuts red tape to help COVID-hit companies raise funds faster
RE
06:04aFACTBOX-EU tweaks securities rules to help coronavirus-hit companies
RE
06:03aTransport for London needs more government help as lower usage continues
RE
06:00aEuro zone businesses bounce back in July as lockdowns loosen
RE
06:00aSwiss attorney general lied to investigators, hid meeting with FIFA chief - court
RE
05:59aBrooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC
RE
05:31aWorld shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
05:25aTurkish economy to shrink in 2020, recover next year - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2PEARSON PLC : London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
4UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER NV : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers claim Trump created 'ominous' climate for extradition of CFO Meng to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group