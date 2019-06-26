Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Swiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Pilatus logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has banned planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying on Wednesday the company had breached Swiss rules on giving logistical support to foreign armed forces now engaged in a war in Yemen.

The Swiss foreign ministry said it had gathered "sufficient evidence" that Pilatus failed to declare activities backing foreign militaries, as required by Swiss law, and added it has reported the shortcomings to the nation's attorney general for further investigation.

The Swiss government has been investigating Pilatus for months. In 2017 the company signed a contract with Saudi Arabia to support a fleet of PC-21 turboprop planes operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force, according to the Stans-based firm's annual report.

The Western-backed Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in Yemen in 2015, helping plunge the Middle Eastern country into a humanitarian crisis.

"Support services supplied by Pilatus Aircraft to the armed forces of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates... are incompatible with the federal government's foreign policy objectives," the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in a statement. "The FDFA has therefore called for these services to be discontinued."

Privately held Pilatus now has 90 days to pull out of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the FDFA said, adding the company could still supply armed forces in Qatar and Jordan.

"Pilatus Aircraft Ltd will review the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs' decision and provide a response in due course," the company said.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39aSwiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE
RE
06:37aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : POTATO MARKET UPDTE 26th JUNE
PU
06:32aRIKOLTO VECO INDONESIA : The importance of quality control in a fermented cocoa business
PU
06:32aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Policy to Increase Export of Steel
PU
06:32aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Employment to People Displaced due to Setting up of Bhilai Steel Plant
PU
06:22aSwiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE
RE
06:22aBRUSSELS AIRPORT : will reduce to zero CO2 emissions by 2050
PU
06:21aOil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage
RE
06:19aIndonesia central bank still has room to loosen macroprudential policy - official
RE
06:03aNo-deal Brexit will only ever be British choice - Irish PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NILFISK HOLDING A/S : NILFISK A/S : adjusts financial guidance for 2019 and postpones mid-term targets
2TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement & Operational Update
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4APPLE : Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
5HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About