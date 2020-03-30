Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swiss bank UBS sticks to 2019 dividend amid global calls for payout freezes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Basel

UBS Group intends to pay its 2019 dividend, the Swiss bank said on Monday, despite guidance from markets supervisor FINMA, the Swiss government and international banking groups to limit payouts as the coronavirus outbreak hits the global economy.

The lender's proposed dividend of $0.73 in cash per share is up nearly 6% over 2018 and foresees a payment of $1.41 billion after the bank posted a profit of $3.32 billion last year. It reflects a roughly 8% return on the bank's share price that has fallen some 30% since February.

The shares were down more than 3% at 8.78 Swiss francs in early trading on Monday.

"UBS has a strong capital basis and is strategically well positioned, which is especially crucial in this difficult time," UBS said. "UBS, as the largest Swiss bank, is in a position to support the economy while maintaining an appropriate dividend policy."

The bank's move comes as banking supervisors and regulators urge financial houses to reconsider payouts to investors.

The European Central Bank told euro zone banks on Friday to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until October, suggesting that they should instead use their profits to support an economy ravaged by the virus outbreak.

Global financial institutions including ABN Amro, the Bank of Ireland, ING, Rabobank and Italy's UniCredit have all said they would follow the ECB's advice.

UBS was rescued a decade ago by the Swiss federal government with a 6 billion Swiss franc (5.06 billion pounds) capital injection during the financial industry crisis.

It is still facing an order by a French court to pay 4.5 billion euros (4.02 billion pounds) after being found guilty of laundering proceeds of tax evasion in 2019, a ruling it is appealing.

Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said earlier this month that UBS was comfortable with its liquidity levels despite sharp falls in equity markets.

FINMA APPEAL

FINMA said two weeks ago that Switzerland's financial institutions were well equipped to deal with extreme stress scenarios and continued to function, although Chief Executive Mark Branson cautioned last week that banks should exercise restraint on payouts..

"It is not a ban, it is an appeal," Branson said, as the Swiss government announced a 20 billion franc lending programme for coronavirus-hit businesses. "We are asking the boards to decide who needs the money more - Swiss clients or international and institutional investors."

The Swiss government said it supported the recommendations from the Swiss National Bank and FINMA regarding dividend payments and bonuses.

At the weekend, Bank of International Settlements general manager Agustin Carstens also said in an opinion piece that "a global freeze on bank dividends and share buybacks" was needed, in the face of coronavirus uncertainty.

Voting rights at UBS' annual general meeting on April 29 can be exercised only through the independent proxy, as shareholders cannot physically participate, the bank said.

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. -7.63% 7.514 Delayed Quote.-49.75%
ING GROEP N.V. -7.83% 5.037 Delayed Quote.-48.74%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -5.98% 7.392 Delayed Quote.-39.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aPERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK : Company Shares Buyback In A Significantly Fluctuated Market Condition
PU
04:48aPRESSWIRE : Top Platform For Global Analytics Leaders Newly Acquired
AQ
04:46aMETRO : Czech billionaire Kretinsky working in isolation after contracting coronavirus
RE
04:43aEASYJET : grounds entire fleet as coronavirus pushes airlines to brink
RE
04:43aOPEC daily basket price stood at $24.26 a barrel Friday, 27 March 2020
PU
04:43aIP : Modern Water plc - Increase in Orders for Reagent Consumables
PU
04:42aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Government launches new drive on coronavirus tests for frontline NHS staff
AQ
04:42aBARCLAYS : Seeks to Be Net Zero by 2050
DJ
04:41aASTRAZENECA : Farxiga reduced the incidence of heart failure worsening or cardiovascular death in a sub-analysis from landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial
AQ
04:41aHCL TECHNOLOGIES : COVID-19 Status Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Warns 2020 May Be Its Most Difficult Year yet After Pro..
4HITACHI, LTD. : ABB warns on profit after hit from coronavirus, low oil prices
5EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : grounds entire fleet as coronavirus pushes airlines to brink

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group