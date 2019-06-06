Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Swiss regulator fines banks for fixing forex trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:27am EDT
Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

ZURICH (Reuters) - Five banks have been fined a total of 90 million Swiss francs ($90.53 million) for colluding to rig the foreign exchange market, Switzerland's competition authority said on Thursday.

The fines are the latest fall out from a scam which led to them being fined 1.07 billion euros ($1.20 billion) last month by the European Union for manipulating the multi-trillion dollar forex market.

Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland were punished by the Swiss authority, known as WEKO, said it found "several anti-competitive arrangements between banks in foreign exchange spot trading".

Also punished was Japan's MUFG Bank for its part in the scam which involved traders coordinating their activities through internet chatrooms.

Traders of Barclays, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS participated in the so-called 'Three way banana split' cartel from 2007 to 2013, WEKO said. Participants in the 'Essex express' cartel which ran from 2009 to 2012 were traders of Barclays, MUFG Bank, RBS and UBS.

Barclays was fined 27 million francs, Citigroup 28.5 million francs, JPMorgan 9.5 million francs, MUFG Bank 1.5 million francs and RBS 22.5 million francs.

UBS was not punished because it revealed the cartels to the competition authorities first, while an investigation is still underway into Credit Suisse. WEKO said it had closed its investigation into Julius Baer and Zuercher Kantonalbank.

JP Morgan declined to comment, while Barclays, RBS, Credit Suisse and Citi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill and Silke Koltrowitz)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.04% 152.5 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.15% 65.78 Delayed Quote.26.35%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.60% 11.66 Delayed Quote.7.96%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.36% 110.13 Delayed Quote.12.42%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE 0.32% 40.52 Delayed Quote.15.74%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC 1.58% 506.5 End-of-day quote.-4.05%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -1.83% 214.4 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
UBS GROUP 0.26% 11.655 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:33aFRENCH GOVERNMENT ENGAGED CONSTRUCTIVELY IN FAILED FCA-RENAULT DEAL : Le Maire
RE
02:28aShares subdued as trade risk sours rate hopes
RE
02:27aSwiss regulator fines banks for fixing forex trading
RE
02:22aChina's exports, imports seen shrinking in May as U.S. tariffs bite - Reuters poll
RE
02:14aEXCLUSIVE : Scottish guarantee of metals tycoon's plant worth half a billion pounds
RE
02:03aCHINA COMMERCE SUGAR INDUSTRY : Our Company Participated in the World Sugar Industry Seminar
PU
02:03aCHINA COMMERCE SUGAR INDUSTRY : Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019 China Sugar Expo
PU
01:53aCALL FOR SUBMISSIONS : future Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement
PU
01:43aMRC MEKONG RIVER COMMISSION : Renewed partnership with Murray-Darling Basin Authority will prepare Mekong for current and future challenges
PU
01:24aAirbnb touts Japan recovery, bolstered by hotel listings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3RENAULT : RENAULT : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - June, 5th, 2019
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy's profits beat forecasts
5RIB SOFTWARE SE : RIB SOFTWARE : Invests 42 Million USD in a Leading and Rapidly Growing North American Data B..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About