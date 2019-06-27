Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Swiss retailer Migros puts department stores up for sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:12am EDT
People walk past a Globus department store in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Migros, Switzerland's second-biggest retailer, wants to sell off its Globus department stores and Depot and Interio home furnishings businesses to focus more on core operations and online commerce, the cooperative company said on Thursday.

The company is also looking for new owners for its m-way electric bicycle business, it said after concluding there were few overlaps with its food retail operations.

Retailers in Switzerland have struggled in recent years, with the strong Swiss franc encouraging shoppers to cross the border into neighbouring Germany and France for their purchases. Economists expect tough conditions to continue in 2019.

"Our extensive analysis has shown that these businesses have better chances of success outside of the Migros Group," Chief Executive Fabrice Zumbrunnen said in a statement.

Migros said it wanted to focus on supermarkets as well as expanding its convenience stores, digital sales channels and health operations.

Although Migros sales have held up in recent years, profitability has shrunk, with net profit plunging from 826 million Swiss francs (665 million pounds) in 2014 to 475 million francs last year.

Revenues at Globus, the group's up-market department store, fell by 5.7% last year to 808 million francs, while Depot sales grew 2.5% to 554 million francs. This contrasted with a 14.2% jump in sales at Migros's online retailer Galaxus last year.

M-way had 2018 sales of 40 million francs.

Migros said it would take some time for the sale process to progress and that no significant changes for staff or customers were expected in the meantime.

(Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields)

By John Revill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aUber targets expansion in fast-growing West African markets
RE
08:25aTrump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka - White House
RE
08:25aTurkey revives plan to tap 46 billion lira in central bank legal reserves - sources
RE
08:17aGerman inflation rate remains well below ECB target in June
RE
08:12aSwiss retailer Migros puts department stores up for sale
RE
08:11aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
08:09aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
08:07aMorocco's BMCE Bank to raise $199 mln in share issue
RE
08:02aEU to call for help from G20 leaders in reforming WTO
RE
07:58aMTN Nigeria shares hit lowest since listing after $2 bln tax case adjourned
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About