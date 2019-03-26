Swissco : JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATION HEARINGS ANNOUNCEMENT

SWISSCO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(JUDICIAL MANAGERS APPOINTED BY COURT)

Company Registration Number: 200404711D (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATION HEARINGS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Judicial Managers of Swissco Holdings Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed by Court) (the "Company") refer to their announcement of 12 November 2018.

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms have the same meanings as defined in the aforementioned announcements.

The Judicial Managers of the Company wish to announce that they have filed an application for, amongst other things, that:-

(a) the period of the judicial management of the Company to be extended to 31 July 2020 (from 31 July 2019);

(b) the period for the Judicial Managers to comply with the requirements of Section 227M of the Act to be extended until 30 April 2020 (from 30 March 2019); and

(c) the period for the Judicial Managers to hold the meeting of creditors before which the Judicial Managers' statement of proposals shall be laid, pursuant to Section 227N(1) of the Act read with Regulation 54 of the Companies Regulations (Cap. 50, Section 411), to be extended until 30 May 2020 (from 14 April 2019).

(collectively, the "Application")

The hearing of the Application has been fixed for 8 April 2019 at 3.30 pm in the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore.

The grounds of the Application are set out in the cause papers thereof, which are available to creditors of the Company by request in writing to the Judicial Managers at One Raffles Quay, North Tower Level 18, Singapore 048583 or by emailing projectswisscofinance@sg.ey.com.

Any creditor who wishes to appear at the hearing may inform the Judicial Managers by 5:00 pm this Friday, 29 March 2019.

The Judicial Managers will continue to work with and engage creditors and stakeholders of the Company, and will make further updates as appropriate.

Ee Meng Yen Angela

Joint and Several Judicial Manager 26 March 2019