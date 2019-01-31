Swissx Launches High-CBD Strain Cannabis and Plant Based Medicine Delivery App

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swissx Oil & Confectionery Inc. has announced the launch of the Swissx Delivery App, the only global, app-based, plant medicine rapid delivery service. Dedicated to bringing users the best of nature’s legal cures including high-CBD strain cannabis, and Kanna and Kava Kava products. The service is available now, limited only by local legal regulations. Go to Swissx.com to get started.

Swissx’s flagship product is medical grade cannabis strains with high CBD and low THC so can enjoy the legal, therapeutic benefits anytime and everywhere (percentages vary, but in the U.S. Swissx CBD products test at less than .03% THC). All Swissx CBD products are grown and made in the pure air of the Swiss mountains. It’s Swiss craftsmanship for your soul. They are available in flower and oil form and in a new extended line of products covering everything from beauty creams to pet foods. Swissx products are also available in its international chain of hologram & cannabis lounges in partnership with Hologram USA.

Swissx is devoted to exploring and expanding the possibilities of plant based medicines, primarily through top quality High-CBD strains of cannabis grown in the pure mountain air of Gstaad, Switzerland. Swissx was the first CBD company to distribute on the grounds at Coachella (via drone) and is used and loved by Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Scott Disick, Cheech and Chong’s Tommy Chong, Chief Keef, Snoop Dogg, Dave Navarro and former NFL star Tully Banta-Cain. CBD oil has been shown to aid with pain and anxiety associated with many conditions including M.S., P.T.S.D., cancer treatment side effects, and more.

Swissx is also moving aggressively into the world of sports, and will announce sponsorship of some of the top extreme athletes soon, including major contenders at X Games China in May 2019. Swiss national ski team champion and coach Peter Zercher also uses Swissx CBD products with the athletes he mentors in Gstaad, and has signed on as an ambassador for the brand.

More info: owen@hologramusa.com 310-383-4991

Go to https://swissx.com/ to find locations or purchase directly.





About SWISSX Oil & Confectionery Inc.:

SWISSX Oil & Confectionery has developed a patented technique for extracting cannabinoids from hemp seeds, yielding a CBD that is more pure and potent than other CBD extracts anywhere in the world. While most CBD oils contain only 10% cannabinoids, the rest being waxy plant byproducts, SWISSX CBD oil is 57% pure CBD and a blend of organically grown essential oils including bee pollen and coconut that truly enhances the wellness effects of SWISSX CBD. Rich in neuroprotectants antioxidants immune and nervous system supporting compounds, Swissx is a powerful addition to your daily wellness routine through a patented formula of CBD that genetically multiplies hemp seed extract. The seeds are harvested from an exclusive strain of CBD rich plants in the Swiss alps near Gstaad. Our plants thrive on pure mountain air and water--there are never any pesticides just love. SWISSX headquarters is in Delaware, USA. For The Higher Good. Learn more at: https://swissx.com/











