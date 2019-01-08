Log in
Switch : R Systems Announces Expanded Computing Infrastructure at Switch's Core Campus in Las Vegas

01/08/2019 | 08:14pm EST

R Systems HPC managed services delivers secure scalability, on-network, virtually eliminating security concerns, data transfer fees, and managing additional compute environments

Champaign, Ill. Dec. 20, 2018 - R Systems (http://www.rsystemsinc.com) announced today it is expanding its data center and infrastructure capabilities for its high-performance computing (HPC) managed services into Switch 's Core Campus in Las Vegas. R Systems' customers will benefit from having access to Switch's industry-leading colocation data center facilities, enabling all compute resources to be isolated within Switch's highly secure environment. The R Systems HPC managed services can extend HPC workloads on network, virtually eliminating security concerns, data transfer fees, and managing additional compute.

The offering expands the solutions for HPC, the practice of leveraging large computing resources to run advanced simulation, modeling and analysis software. Managing and supporting HPC customers requires specialty knowledge and expertise, which will be serviced by R Systems, a provider of customized and supported cloud HPC resources and services.

Data security and expensive data transfer costs are some of the top concerns that organizations have with running HPC workloads in the cloud, which this service addresses. By bringing HPC into the Switch technology ecosystem, customers benefit by keeping their data all within one highly-secure environment and removing the need for data transfers.

'Including Switch data centers as part of the offering for R Systems enables us to continue growing with our customers. Since 2005 R Systems has focused exclusively on HPC, which has enabled us to build expertise about the applications, computing, networking and storage technologies that are unique to HPC,' said R Systems Principal Brian Kucic.

# # #

ABOUT R SYSTEMS

R Systems provides High Performance Computing Managed Services and Computing Resources to help users achieve breakthrough results faster. The company uses its deep HPC expertise to create and manage integrated and tailored HPC solutions using industry-best technology, offering customers choice of dedicated or utility (or Hybrid) access from its data centers. HPC users benefit from R Systems untethered access to best-in-breed technologies including bare-metal clusters, InfiinBand and Ethernet, parallel file systems and other to computing technologies.

Disclaimer

Switch Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 01:13:08 UTC
