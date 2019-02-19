Switch : Sponsorship Sends Virginia City Silver Bricks FIRST LEGO League Team to National Championship

Storey County FIRST LEGO League Team is the Only FIRST LEGO League Team from Nevada to attend the National Championship.

Nevada - Switch (NYSE: SWCH) the global technology infrastructure corporation that develops hyperscale data center ecosystems for elite colocation, enterprise hybrid cloud and connectivity solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Storey County FIRST® LEGO® League robotics team, the Virginia City Silver Bricks, the sole FIRST LEGO League team from Nevada to qualify and compete in the FIRST National Championships to be held in Houston, Texas on April 17-20.

The Virginia City Silver Bricks, a five member team consisting of middle school students from 6-8th grades competed against forty other Nevada FIRST LEGO League teams in the regional competition on January 26, 2019 to secure their place in the FIRST National Championship.

'Switch is pleased to support the winning Storey County Silver Bricks team who are harnessing their creative innovation and technical skills in the FIRST LEGO League competition,' said Switch EVP of Strategy Adam Kramer. 'As the home of The Citadel Campus, Storey County is demonstrating leadership around the importance of STEAM-based opportunities in our state.'

'Having a technology powerhouse like Switch sponsor our Silver Bricks team, ensuring they can attend and compete at the National Championship is a real honor for the students,' said the Virginia City Silver Bricks coach Nicole Frens. 'We are pleased to be representing our great state and demonstrating the critical need for STEAM-focused programs like FIRST, that align with Switch's community priorities.'

FIRST LEGO League teams research a real-world problem such as food safety, recycling, energy, etc., and are challenged to develop a solution. They also must design, build, program a robot using LEGO MINDSTORMS® technology, then compete on a table-top playing field. For more information about this year's FIRST National Championship click here.

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 580 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia (opening in Q4 2019) are the world's most powerful hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets.