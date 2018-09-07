Log in
Switch : to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

09/07/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) today announced that management will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 8:50 AM E.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE:SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems.

The Switch PRIMES located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's highest-rated hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. The Switch PRIMES are located in the most cost-effective area of each North American zone based on power, connectivity, taxes, cost of living and lower risk of natural disasters. Visit switch.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Irmina Blaszczyk
The Blueshirt Group for Switch
investorrelations@switch.com
(702) 479-3993

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-communacopia-conference-300708933.html

SOURCE Switch, Inc.

Disclaimer

Switch Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 20:21:04 UTC
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.