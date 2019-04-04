Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Switzerland's Raiffeisen to cut jobs, aims for 76 million pounds savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:11am EDT
The logo of Swiss Raiffeisen bank is seen at an office branch in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Switzerland is cutting up to 200 jobs as it targets 100 million Swiss francs (76.18 million pounds) in annual cost savings, the nation's third-largest bank said on Thursday, as it reorganises in the wake of fraud allegations against its former chief executive.

The cooperative bank said it is creating a "Raiffeisenbank Services" department to support activities including back-office activities and marketing. A second new department, called "Business Customers & Branches," will contain the services that Raiffeisen offers directly to customers.

Raiffeisen was left reeling after one of its most difficult years in its 120 year history, when profit fell 41 percent to 541 million francs in 2018 as it reduced the value of investments.

The St. Gallen-based lender's was also criticised by Swiss financial supervisor FINMA after it unearthed serious breaches.

"In addition to structural optimization, Raiffeisen Switzerland wants to increase its efficiency," the lender said. "Through a systematic review of personnel and material costs, a savings target of up to 100 million francs is to be achieved. At Raiffeisen Switzerland, a maximum of 200 jobs will be affected."

Former CEO Pierin Vincenz, who was incarcerated for several months but was released, has denied wrongdoing, as prosecutors investigate alleged breach of trust linked to cashless payments business Aduno as well as private equity firm Investnet.

A big share of the job cuts are expected to come through early retirements and normal staff turnover, Raiffeisen said, with the efficiency programme due to be completed by the end of 2020. CEO Heinz Huber said the initiatives will refocus Raiffeisen "structurally, financially and culturally" so customers should expect higher performance.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22aTITLEIST'S NEW CNCPT CP-01 AND CP-02 IRONS : 'Leashes off' and a huge price tag
PU
10:17aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : The Brexit dilemma and its impact on the EBRD regions
PU
10:13aKenya forecasts 6.3 pct economic growth in 2019
RE
10:13aCorruption costs $1 trillion in tax revenue globally -IMF
RE
10:11aSwitzerland's Raiffeisen to cut jobs, aims for 76 million pounds savings
RE
10:07aSTEAG GMBH : designs and constructs new plant as EPC contractor
PU
10:07aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition No 0780/2018 by Hans-Dieter Thiele (German) on the registration of a driving licence - PE 636.365v01-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
10:07aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition No 0830/2018 by Andrea Hegenbart (German) on adopting stricter EU legislation on combating climate change and increasing enforcement against non-compliant Member States - PE 636.368v01-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
10:07aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition No 0820/2018 by Antoine Dominguez (French) on revising the tax agreement between France and Portugal - PE 636.366v01-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
10:02aWhite House not expected to announce Trump-Xi summit date - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Saga shares plunge as older Britons cut back on European travel
5INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO AND FEDERLEGNOARREDO: 1 billion for innovation and the circular economy of t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About