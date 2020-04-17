Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Switzerland's Roche joins race to make coronavirus antibody tests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:39am EDT
Headquarters of Swiss drugmaker Roche are seen in Basel

Swiss drugmaker Roche aims by next month to offer blood tests to identify those who had been infected with the coronavirus, potentially helping inform locked-down nations of who might have some immunity and be able to resume work or contact with the public.

The Basel-based company said on Friday it wants to make the antibody test available by early May in countries that accept European CE regulatory standards, and is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization for its use in the United States.

It plans by June to boost test production to "high double-digit millions" per month, said Thomas Schinecker, Roche's diagnostics head.

Roche joins a global race in which U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson and Co, Italy's DiaSorin and others hope to sell tests that demonstrate people's immune systems have developed antibodies in response to the new coronavirus.

While it is not yet known for sure if those who have been infected develop immunity to the new virus as with many other illnesses, accurate antibody tests are seen as essential to help nations craft strategies to end business and travel shutdowns that have battered economies around the globe.

"This is the working assumption: If you test and find people that have developed these antibodies, then at least for a certain period of time they will have gained immunity," Schinecker told Reuters. "We worked day and night on this, over weekends, to make sure we can help as many patients as possible."

Roche's test, which differs from the PCR assays it also makes that use a nose swab to identify active infections, will run on more than 40,000 of its cobas e testing machines installed worldwide.

Roche's new test will identify immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. The body quickly produces IgM antibodies for the initial fight against infection. IgG antibodies remain longer in the body, suggesting possible immunity.

Countries have various plans to use such tests to better understand the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus, and identify those who were infected but showed only mild symptoms, or none at all.

Finland, Germany, Britain and other countries have antibody testing plans. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to use them to study community-wide transmission.

In Roche's home country, Switzerland, officials are examining tests, but warn excitement may be premature given positive tests may say little about actual immunity.

"What you can't say, and that's this idea that's going around, is that if I have the antibodies, then I know if I'm immune or not," said Patrick Mathys, the Swiss health ministry's crisis management head. That will take more research.

Even tests with high accuracy have weaknesses, potentially producing many false negative and false positive results. False positives could lead someone to believe they have immunity when in fact they had not been infected.

Roche's tests have met the company's own accuracy expectations, Schinecker said, though it is not yet releasing final figures.

"We put our best scientists on this," he said. "What we see is that the way we've designed the assay, it's extremely specific."

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIASORIN S.P.A. 0.20% 150.1 Delayed Quote.21.32%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 3.18% 320.9 Delayed Quote.0.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aSwitzerland's Roche joins race to make coronavirus antibody tests
RE
01:32aIndonesia to expand tax breaks to 11 more sectors - tax chief
RE
01:23aFed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense
RE
01:22aChina's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:21aHAPPENING TODAY : Live Q&A Webinar on COVID-19 Economic Aid
PU
01:21aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : COVID-19 Update, 17/4/2020
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09aMore than a third of G7 citizens see virus hit to incomes
RE
01:09aINSTANT VIEW : China's first-quarter GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups consider bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
5CRUDE OIL : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group