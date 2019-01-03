Sword GRC Acquires Magique Galileo in Move That Will Deliver Industry Leading Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) Solutions

Sword
GRC, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services,
has acquired Magique Galileo. The move will enable Sword GRC to offer an
expanded, industry-leading range of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
software and services.
Nick Scully, CEO of Sword GRC commented; “This acquisition is about
enabling us to extend our GRC solution offering, move into new markets,
provide greater value to our customers, and to create more opportunities
for our employees.”
The new Sword GRC offering will combine solutions from Sword Active
Risk, Sword Achiever and Magique Galileo. As well as cross-selling
opportunities to both existing and new customers for all brands within
the group, the acquisition of Magique Galileo, with its strength in
sectors such as financial services and its market leading Audit
solution, provides presence and paves the way for expansion into new
markets.
Employees of the combined group will benefit from being part of a
company with a more competitive and stable financial foundation and
enjoy opportunities to learn new products and gain market knowledge. The
expected cross fertilisation of new ideas and ways of working, together
with sharing of development resources across the three brands will
accelerate product enhancement, delivering value across the wider
customer base.
Scully continued; “We are all very excited about the opportunities that
the acquisition of Magique Galileo brings to the wider Sword GRC group
going forward. The many new opportunities that will be opening up for
staff across the three brands is already fueling an excitement and
momentum of its own. As we look forward to 2019 and beyond, we have
completed a major re-engineering our of core products to leverage the
latest mobile and collaborative technology, we have developed new
products including Sword Policy Manager and this acquisition moves us
significantly to our corporate goal of providing the market-leading GRC
solutions to all vertical sectors.”
- ends –
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Sword GRC
Sword GRC brings together three market
leading brands, Sword Active Risk, Sword Achiever and Magique Galileo to
provide versatile, enterprise-grade solutions for the management of risk
and compliance.
With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the
latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a range of solutions that
support better business decisions through the management of risk.
Sword Active Risk provides the world’s first risk management software
that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability
and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk
Manager (ARM) is the risk management software of choice for the world’s
leading energy, infrastructure and defense organizations including the
US Air Force, Bechtel, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed
Martin, and Skanska.
Sword Achiever, helps organizations simplify and manage governance and
compliance requirements. AchieverPlus provides a unified governance and
compliance platform, that drives best practice and supports adherence to
multiple areas of compliance management within a single integrated
solution. Sword Policy Manager enables centralized control of written
company policies to support awareness and adherence to regulations,
ethics and code of conduct.
Magique Galileo provides a fully integrated audit management, work
paper, action tracking and reporting solution which is tailored to suit
the precise needs of an internal audit, investigations, compliance or
other project oriented department. The system covers strategic and
annual planning, including assurance mapping which ensures targeting of
high risk areas whilst maintaining coverage and Intelligence gathering
and processing.
Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Asia and Australia, servicing
customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.
For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM
please visit: www.sword-activerisk.com
For more information about Sword Achiever please visit: www.sword-achiever.com/
For more information about Magique Galileo please visit: https://magiquegalileo.com/
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software
specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of
your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since
2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex
IT & business project management.
With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local
commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.
