Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swrve Appoints Barry Nolan as Chief Strategy Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 01:01pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swrve, the the leader in multi-channel marketing automation, today announced it has appointed Barry Nolan as chief strategy officer (CSO). Nolan will advance the global strategy and positioning of one of the industry’s most intelligent customer engagement platforms, which is built to enable global brands to optimize their digital presence across channels, devices, and time zones. Swrve has also announced Tara Ryan as the company’s new chief marketing officer.

Barry Nolan, Chief Strategy Officer at Swrve
Barry Nolan, Chief Strategy Officer at Swrve


In his role as CSO, Nolan will focus on guiding Swrve strategy, corporate development, alliances and partnerships; along with the company’s positioning within the market. Nolan has been in the mobile marketing space for more than a decade, as CEO and co-founder at Converser, which was acquired by Swrve. He has extensive experience with a variety of start-ups and long-established enterprises four of which IPO’d and one acquired by Apple. Prior to his appointment in this newly created position, Nolan served as vice president of strategy and chief marketing officer for Swrve.

During his time at Swrve, Nolan has helped refine company positioning and led the Swrve GoToMarket team on its most strategic customer opportunities. “Barry has been a major catalyst behind Swrve’s recent success,” says Tom Aitchison, CEO at Swrve. “I congratulate him on this new appointment. His unique and layered understanding of the company’s vision for 2019 and beyond will be the perfect foundation for evolving our positioning and partnerships worldwide. I look forward to seeing what he will achieve.”

This appointment comes during a large swell of momentum for Swrve. In July, Gartner named Swrve as a “leader” in its inaugural “2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms” report. In the same month, Swrve launched version 3.0 of its leading platform, which includes the processing of real-time behavioral data from multiple sources, builds audiences, and triggers messaging based on user behavior. In August, Swrve opened its APAC office; and, in September, it named Tom Aitchison as its new CEO.

About Swrve
Swrve helps brands communicate, engage and increase revenues at the point of customer engagement. With multi-channel marketing automation software that delivers the most intelligent and microtargeted messages in relevant moments across mobile, web and TV apps. The company has a worldwide enterprise customer base. Swrve's technology has been deployed in over 3.5 billion apps to date.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a17be51-a2ed-467a-acb7-10e3ca7541e5

Contact Information:
Alissa Vasilevskis
swrve@bocacommunications.com

Swrve.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : VW seeks damages from ex-managers for emissions scandal
RE
01:14pBREAKING STEREOTYPES : Designing Lenovo Legion for Real Gamers around the World
PU
01:13pDEBENHAMS : fighting for survival, says chairman forced out, CEO off board
RE
01:13pCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : IIROC Trade Resumption - PWR
AQ
01:13pBalfour Beatty Campus Solutions to Develop On-Campus Student Housing Community at University of North Carolina Wilmington
BU
01:10pAfter meeting May, Japan's Abe says world does not want no-deal Brexit
RE
01:10pLUTHER BURBANK : Summary Toggle Toggle SummaryLuther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PU
01:10pUNIEURO S.P.A. : Financial Calendar 2019/20
PU
01:10pAPPOINTMENT TO THE GETLINK EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 10/01/2019 - 5 : 00 p.m.
PU
01:10pOportun Expands Existing Warehouse Credit Facility to $400 Million with Commitment from Natixis, a Key Player in Responsible Finance
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.